‘League of Legends’ Comics Announced by Riot Games and Marvel

League of Legends comics are in the works thanks to a partnership between Riot Games and Marvel Comics, the companies announced Monday Morning.

Riot Games, the creator of the hit game that features over 140 different champions who each have their own backstories, already has a series of comics featuring different characters in the game’s world that can be found through the game’s Universe site. In a press release announcement, Marvel said it plans on working with Riot Games to pursue more comics projects that’ll start with League of Legends: Ashe: Warmother, an origin story for the champion who was one of the first characters to be added to the game years ago. Issues in this series of comics will be released monthly starting on December 19th, the announcement said, with a graphic novel published by both Riot Games and Marvel coming in May 2019.

“Many fans of the Marvel Universe and comics share their interests and passion for storytelling with the gaming community,” said C.B. Cebulski, Editor-in-Chief of Marvel. “League of Legends is one of the most well-known games in the industry, and their unique world and extensive roster of rich characters and are a perfect fit for comic books. We’re excited to partner with Riot and help build the League of Legends Universe for fans and players around the world.”

That’s right: we’re teaming up with @Marvel to bring you brand new League of Legends comics, starting with ASHE: WARMOTHER, which will release monthly on digital platforms beginning December 19! pic.twitter.com/3SQv2cmxTE — League of Legends EU (@loleu) November 19, 2018

Greg Street, the head of creative development at Riot Games, also shared a statement about the collaboration between the game developer and Marvel Comics and pegged Marvel as a smart choice for the game’s comics series given how both the world of League of Legends and the Marvel universe feature so many interesting characters.

“We love comics as a way to tell stories because it gives League of Legends fans an opportunity to see the world of Runeterra and not just read about it,” said Street. “We see similarities between the League of Legends Universe and the Marvel Universe, as both of them feature an array of characters with compelling and diverse backgrounds. Marvel’s success at developing a world through comics and creating great stories is industry-defining, and we’re thrilled to be working with them to bring our own stories to life.”

The first issue of League of Legends: Ashe: Warmother is scheduled to arrive on December 19th with more to follow every month after it.