Riot Games Reveals CONV/RGENCE: A League of Legends Story

League of Legends players watching The Game Awards went in with the expectation that they’d see news about one of Riot Games’ new League games, but they were treated to a second surprise towards the end of the show. Riot Forge, the branch of Riot Games that’s dedicated to building new League experiences with third-party developers announced another game called CONV/RGENCE: A League of Legends Story. It’s a platformer featuring Ekko, the time-bending champion from Zaun, and it’s being developed by Double Stallion Games.

The trailer above revealed CONV/RGENCE: A League of Legends Story and showed a first look at the Zaun setting that’s been built for the game. Full of sickly green colors and unique characters, Zaun’s going to be Ekko’s playground as he manipulates time to achieve his goals.

“CONV/RGENCE: A League of Legends Story is a single player, action platformer game developed by Double Stallion Games and published by Riot Forge,” Riot Games said about the new League game. “Players will explore the spectacular world of Zaun as Ekko, a young inventor with an ingenious device to manipulate time. Follow Ekko’s journey, a fan-favorite LoL Champion, as he discovers that the power to change time comes with many consequences.”

We can finally share the news! We are so excited to partner with @RiotForge on CONV/RGENCE: A League of Legends Story and let players experience the city of Zaun through the eyes of Ekko, one of our favourite #LeagueofLegends characters. https://t.co/Gl5aCaRPsE — Double Stallion Games (@dblstallion) December 13, 2019

From Warwick to Singed to Dr. Mundo, there are a ton of champions that come from Zaun. This means that there’s a strong chance we’ll see Ekko interacting with other champions during his journey, though who those champions might be hasn’t been revealed yet.

This League project was the second Riot Forge game announced during The Game Awards. The first of those was Ruined King: A League of Legends Story that’ll take place in a much different region from Zaun. It’s apparently set in the Shadow Isles, and instead of being a single-player platformer, it’ll be a turn-based RPG. The Shadow Isles has its own spooky cast of champions like Karthus, Hecarim, Yorick, and Mordekaiser, so if your favorite champion isn’t seen in CONV/RGENCE, perhaps you’ll find them in Shadow Isles.

CONV/RGENCE: A League of Legends Story is currently in development for consoles and PC and does not yet have a release date.