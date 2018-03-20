League of Legends Reveals Duskblade Nerfs, User Buffs

League of Legends’ Duskblade of Draktharr is going through some big changes in Patch 8.6 with all of the item’s most popular users being buffed as well.

The changes for Duskblade have been previewed several times leading up to the release of the Patch 8.6 notes with different versions of the item being tested on the PBE. But now that the notes are out, the final version of Duskblade that’ll be added when the patch goes live can be seen below with damage equalized between ranged and melee champs as well as improvements for the item’s ward-spotting effect.

Duskblade of Draktharr

NIGHTSTALKER DAMAGE (MELEE): 65-320 (at levels 1-18) ⇒ 30-200 (at levels 1-18)

NIGHTSTALKER DAMAGE (RANGED): 45-300 (at levels 1-18) ⇒ 30-200 (at levels 1-18)

[NEW] ONE” Melee basic attacks instantly kill traps/wards that are disabled by Blackout

[NEW] REDUNDANCY: Blackout won’t be triggered if the owner is currently using a Sweeping Lens or Oracle’s Alteration

With Duskblade being nerfed so much in the next patch, the melee damage proc soon becoming less than half of what it once was at early levels, the goal was to make the item less overbearing for those who can purchase it early on. Instead of loading so much power into the item’s damage proc, those values will be reduced with more power being given to the champs that use it often. Kayn, Kha’Zix, Rengar, and more are all being changed in the ways below, though Rengar’s changes also include some additional efforts to clean up his abilities.

Graves

Base stats ATTACK DAMAGE GROWTH 2.41 ⇒ 3 MAGIC RESIST GROWTH 0.5 ⇒ 1

W – Smoke Screen WIND-UP 0.25 seconds ⇒15 seconds LIGHTS OUT Vision reduction now applies more quickly



Kayn

W – Blade’s Reach RATIO 1.2 bonus attack damage ⇒3 bonus attack damage

R – Umbral Trespass RATIO 1.5 bonus attack damage ⇒75 bonus attack damage (Rhaast’s ratio unchanged)



Kha’Zix

Q – Taste Their Fear BASE DAMAGE 65/90/115/140/165 ⇒ 50/75/100/125/150 RATIO 1.2 bonus attack damage ⇒3 bonus attack damage ISOLATED BONUS 65% additional damage ⇒ 100% additional damage ISOLATED DAMAGE 107.25/148.5/189.75/231/272.25 (+1.98 bonus attack damage) ⇒ 100/150/200/250/300 (+2.6 bonus attack damage)

W – Void Spike [REMOVED] VOID MONSTER No longer deals bonus damage to monsters



Miss Fortune

Base stats ATTACK DAMAGE GROWTH 1 ⇒ 2



Nocturne

R – Paranoia BASE DAMAGE 150/250/350 ⇒ 150/275/400 RATIO 1.2 bonus attack damage ⇒5 bonus attack damage



Rengar

Passive – Unseen Predator FEROCITY LOCKOUT FOR Q AND E 0.25 seconds ⇒1 seconds [UPDATED] THAT ONE Ferocity lockout after using an empowered spell only applies on the slot you just cast BUGFIX Rengar can no longer leap after hexflashing out of a brush CHATTY CATTY Added 5 more VO lines for when Rengar gains a bonetooth stack

Q – Savagery EMPOWERED RATIO 1.3 total attack damage ⇒4 total attack damage [UPDATED] CIVILIZED SAVAGERY Adjusted the Q animation cast frame to make canceling the animation feel better BUGFIX Fixed a bug where Rengar would get 3 fast attacks if he cast Q while leaping (should only get 2) BUGFIX Fixed a bug where Rengar would attack again instantly after landing if he cast Q while leaping BUGFIX Fixed a bug where Savagery would not grant ferocity when it missed because of dodge/blind BUGFIX Fixed a bug where Nighthunter Rengar and Mecha Rengar weren’t playing the proper particles on Q

E – Bola Strike RATIO 0.7 bonus attack damage ⇒8 bonus attack damage EMPOWERED RATIO 0.7 bonus attack damage ⇒8 bonus attack damage BUGFIX Fixed a bug where casting Bola when leaping with three ferocity would sometimes consume all ferocity without granting an empowered spell

R – Thrill of the Hunt LEAP BONUS DAMAGE 0.3 total attack damage ⇒5 total attack damage



Shaco

Q – Deceive [NEW] SURPRISE STAB Shaco’s next basic attack after Deceive now also deals 10/20/30/40/50 (+0.7 bonus attack damage) (+0.3 ability power) bonus physical damage



Talon

Passive – Blade’s End BASE DAMAGE 75-175 (at levels 1-11) ⇒ 75-245 (at levels 1-18) (damage between levels 1-11 unchanged)

R – Shadow Assault DAMAGE RATIO 0.8 bonus attack damage ⇒0 bonus attack damage



Wukong

Base stats ATTACK DAMAGE GROWTH 3.2 ⇒0

Q – Crushing Blow RATIO 1.1 total attack damage ⇒1/1.2/1.3/1.4/1.5 total attack damage



Zed