‘League of Legends’ Pro Faker Officially Joins Twitter

League of Legends’ most well-known player Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok has now officially joined other pros on Twitter with the legend sharing his first tweet to mark his appearance on social media.

Faker’s not someone who really needs an introduction considering how famous the SK Telecom T1 mid laner is in the world of League of Legends esports, but his debut tweets confirmed that the new account is an official one so people aren’t following random Faker impersonators. League players and esports viewers have likely already heard a great deal about Faker and his legacy, and Twitter users can now hear more straight from the player himself by following the account below.

Hello, this is my new official Twitter page. I joined so I can talk to our amazing fans that cheer us on around the world! I’m very excited for the future of my team @sktelecom_t1 We will continue to work hard to win and make the fans proud. I hope you will keep supporting us! — T1 Faker (@faker) February 25, 2019

Though League of Legends is Faker’s stomping ground in more ways than one since he’s such an asset in the middle lane, he’s also pretty well known in the esports realm in general, so it’s no wonder that his follower count has skyrocketed shortly after his first few tweets. Faker joined Twitter in January 2019 but didn’t share his first tweet until Monday, a simple introduction that’s already gotten over 20,000 likes for Faker just saying hello and that he’s excited to be on the social media platform. His followers, meanwhile, have already broken the 65,000 mark. Just as other pros tweet before and after their games and offer commentary on what’s going on in the professional scene, tweets like the ones below can similarly be expected from Faker.

수요일, 꽤나 치열했던 통신사 더비전을 이기고 나서 저희 팀 @T1LoL 다 같이 축하했습니다! My team @T1LoL and I celebrating our win on Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/K600WgJts1 — T1 Faker (@faker) February 26, 2019

Even if you’re not familiar with the esports realm, you’ve probably seen Faker’s influence somewhere in normal League games. If you see a name referencing some verb and “bush,” that’s a spin-off of Faker’s “Hide on bush” player name. The player’s won multiple championships as well and has several esports skins in League, so those might also be seen traversing Summoner’s Rift.

The pro player has always been particularly stoic compared to other pros across different regions, quietly proving himself with his performance and the attention he draws to the middle lane during his games, so it’s unlikely that the same level of memes and jokes found in other Twitter feeds will be seen here. For fans of Faker though – and there are many of them – it’s another way to stay in the loop with the pro player and his team.