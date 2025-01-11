League of Legends Is Already Fixing One of the Worst Season 2025 Changes

League of Legends is just barely into Season 2025 with new a new jungle monster, respawning turrets, a battle pass, and more to take in, but amid all those changes, League players have identified one part of the season that nobody really seems happy with: the Feats of Strength. This new part of the Year of Noxus season is meant to reward players who push for an early lead by giving them even better rewards in the mid-game and late-game periods, but the way that they feature has been executed has left many players frustrated. Thankfully, Riot Games has acknowledged these problems and plans to fix at least part of them, but those changes won’t be rolled out immediately.

Feats of Strength is the feature that grants one team better boots with an option to upgrade to even stronger boots after completing two Legendary items. The three Feats of Strength in League are scoring first blood, destroying the first turret, and slaying three Epic jungle monsters. The first team to complete two of these wins the challenge, thus permanently locking the other team out of these Noxian boot options.

In theory, Feats of Strength should be something that reward early-game plans and promote teamwork within a match. Players should plan their pushes and ganks accordingly to take down the first turret, and requiring three monster camps to be slain makes it so that teams are more inspired to rotate for objectives and work around their jungler. Those are all pretty standard actions that players should be doing anyway, but the problem many League players have with Feats of Strength is the “First Blood” objective.

The issue with that challenge needs little explanation for those who’ve seen what the starts of League games look like nowadays. Now more than ever with leashing jungle objectives less of a priority, invades are happening more and more, and all it takes is one AFK teammate sitting in a bush to give up first blood and the first Feat of Strength before minions even spawn. That was already annoying before, but that loss meaning that the enemy team only has to complete one more Feat of Strength to snowball the game does not do wonders for morale or teamwork, to put it lightly.

“First blood being equivalent to these is absolutely ridiculous,” one League player said on Reddit in a post which attracted plenty of support from others. “It’s a coin flip, or goes to the successful invade. It is no where near the same significance or effort of the other two.”

The good news is that Riot is very aware of these grievances and has plans to change the first blood Feat of Strength. Matt Leung-Harrison, the lead gameplay designer working on League, tweeted about the first blood situation in a post sharing patch notes for a micropatch which, unsurprisingly, was already released to deal with the impact of the boot rewards League players get from the Feats of Strength.

“As mentioned previously, we are actively developing some changes to replace First Blood as a Feat, but will not be Live until 15.2 or 15.3 (TBD),” he said. “As mentioned, we’re closely monitoring and following Player feedback and trying to get things into a good spot tuning wise, before going after mechanics/systems changes.”

It’s unclear what the new Feat of Strength will be that’ll replace first blood, but many players have suggested it’s something similar to the Epic monster challenge in that players have to slay three or five enemy champions rather than making it a toss-up of who gets the first kill.