Mel from Arcane Officially Coming to League of Legends with a New Look

League of Legends already got one champion from Netflix’s Arcane when Ambessa was added to the game, and soon, it’ll welcome another. Riot Games confirmed today amid League‘s big seasonal rollout for 2025 that Mel Medarda, Ambessa’s daughter, will be coming to the MOBA as well. Mel will arrive in League of Legends as part of the game’s next seasonal patch, Riot said, but ahead of her release, we already have an idea of what she’ll look like and what at least one of her abilities will do.

The version of Mel League of Legends players saw in Arcane was one that was immersed in the culture and styles of Piltover, but that’s not the version of Mel we’re going to see when she’s added to the game. Instead, she’s embraced her Noxian roots, Riot said, with Mel donning apparel that’s more like what you’d see on Draven or Darius or Swain as opposed to Jayce and Caitlyn. Early looks at Mel showed her also glowing at times similar to how she looked in Arcane when the tapped into her magic powers, but since we don’t have a full rundown of her abilities just yet, it’s unclear if that’s a state the can enter in-game or just some visual flair.

Mel as she’ll appear in League of Legends.

What we do know, however, is what one of her abilities looks like. Champions like Samira and Yasuo have long been able to destroy projectiles with some of their more costly abilities, and now with Mel, League of Legends players are finally getting a champion that can outright reflect abilities back at the sender.

In a preview of this ability, Riot said that she has an ability called “Rebuttal” which allows her to completely reflect incoming abilities. If the ability she’s reflecting is a targeted one, it’ll match that targeting method and will be sent directly back at the caster. If it’s a non-targeted skillshot, it’ll be returned in the direction that it was sent, so there’s at least a chance to dodge that one if Mel successfully repels your ability. A video from Riot showed Mel repelling Jinx’s ultimate back at her among other abilities, though it’s unclear if Rebuttal is an ultimate ability or a basic one. Given its power and the screenshot seemingly showing that it’s a 360-degree ability, it’s likely going to be an ultimate or will have a massive cooldown if it’s a basic ability.

Welcome to Noxus. ⚔️@RiotPabro, @RiotMeddler, and other League devs share more about how Noxus is taking over League in Season One:



15:52 Outro pic.twitter.com/qYYeZbEbIL — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) January 8, 2025

Mel was not confirmed for one specific role, but she sure looks like she’ll either be a mage in the mid lane, a support in the bot lane, or both. Riot did say that, for the first time, Mel will be unlockable for free through one of the seasonal missions being introduced with the rollout of Season of Noxus, so you won’t have to spend any Blue Essence or RP on her so long as you complete that mission.