League of Legends Shows Off New Look at Nightmarish Fiddlesticks Update

Fiddlesticks is the next League of Legends champion to be reworked, and progress is already well underway on Riot Games‘ end to turn the champion into the creepiest character in the game. Riot released a new developer update on Fiddlesticks this week to show how the scarecrow is shaping up along with one of our first looks at the champion’s animations and abilities. Riot’s new previews doubled down on the puppet-like appearance of Fiddlesticks and the demonic energy that’s housed inside of the champion.

The Visual and Gameplay Update for Fiddlesticks is in “full production,” according to Riot. We still don’t have a release timeframe for when the Fiddlesticks update will be out, but we’ve gotten some promising new looks at different parts of the champion. Riot also provided some insights into the gameplay aspects of Fiddlesticks’ design that are being kept in mind during the rework.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“As far as gameplay goes, we want Fiddle to be the iconic ambush champion, with a kit that’s centered around the concept of fear,” Riot said. “This goes deeper than just a point-click status effect, which is staying on the kit. But beyond that, we’re giving Fiddle new mechanics that are built around its iconic Crowstorm. This includes giving Fiddlesticks more ways to stay hidden and find—or create—opportunities to ambush enemies. When a player succeeds at executing the perfect jump scare, we want to also make sure they’re in a powerful position to win the fight.”

The latest concept art for the champion can be seen at the top of the article, and you’ll find videos showcasing different animations below, though keep in mind that everything’s a work-in-progress at this point.

Walk Animation Tech Test

Walk Animation

Run Animation

Idle Animation

Auto Attack Animation

Crowstorm Animation