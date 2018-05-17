League of Legends Celebrates IDAHOTB With Rainbow Fluft Icon

League of Legends and Riot Games are celebrating the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia (IDAHOTB) with a new Rainbow Fluft Summoner Icon and in-game effects.

Riot Games announced the release of the new icon that’s available in the League of Legends client’s store for just one Blue Essence. IDAHOTB takes place today on May 17, but the icon will stick around in the store until May 30 to give everyone a chance to purchase it.

Players identify in diverse ways, and we believe that’s worth celebrating. That’s why we’re participating in @may17IDAHOTB #IDAHOTB pic.twitter.com/HnrYAoQrCM — Riot Games (@riotgames) May 17, 2018

“Players come from all sorts of backgrounds and experiences, and as players ourselves, we share the love for games and the global community it fosters,” Riot Games’ announcement said. “To celebrate this diverse gaming community and support inclusivity among all players, we’re participating for the third consecutive year in IDAHOTB, the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia, on May 17, 2018.”

Show support for an inclusive gaming community by equipping the Rainbow Fluft icon in game. pic.twitter.com/6jAWAFsKF3 — Riot Games (@riotgames) May 17, 2018

By purchasing the Summoner Icon, Riot Games said that players can assist the developers by supporting an inclusive gaming community. Once you equip the icon, you’ll also notice some special in-game effects once you spawn onto the map. With the icon equipped, spawns will be accompanied by an animation of rainbow colors as seen in the video above. Those effects will also persist until May 30 when the Patch 8.10 cycle ends and Patch 8.11 prepares to be deployed.

Along with the in-game incentives, Riot Games also announced that it would be donating $100,000 for IDAHOTB with the donation split between two different organizations.

“We’re also donating $100,000 split between two charities that share these values: The Trevor Project and It Gets Better Project. Both projects have made substantial strides in building a more inclusive world, and we encourage the gaming community to join us in standing against discrimination.”

The Rainbow Fluft Summoner Icon is now available in the League of Legends store and will be until May 30, so check it out and add it to your collection if you’re got a Blue Essence to spare for IDAHOTB.