Watch League of Legends’ New Kai’Sa Login Screen

A new login screen with animations and music has been added to the League of Legends PBE, one that features the newest champion known as Kai’Sa.

The video above comes from the YouTube account frostyNinja that uploads all the new login animations as soon as they hit the PBE. You can check out the login for Kai’Sa above as well as past login screens through the frostyNinja YouTube account.

Kai’Sa is currently on the PBE for testing herself, a champion that has a Void-filled past from her time spent trapped in The Void. She’s now escaped from the perilous realm with a symbiotic suit at her disposal that’s capable of shooting plenty of Void projectiles to help fulfill her role as a marksman. Her full ability kit is detailed below, and the champion is expected to release during Patch 8.5.

Passive: Second Skin

Caustic Wounds: Kai’Sa’s basic attacks mark enemies with Plasma, dealing increasing bonus magic damage. After a few successive attacks, the Plasma ruptures for a burst of damage based on the target’s missing health. Nearby allies’ immobilizing effects add stacks of Plasma.

Living Weapon: Kai’Sa’s symbiote-suit adapts to her chosen attack style, evolving her abilities based on permanent stats gained from shop items and experience level.



Q: Icathian Rain

Kai’Sa releases a swarm of missiles evenly distributed among nearby enemies, with additional hits on the same target dealing slightly reduced damage.

Nearby allies’ immobilizing effects add stacks of Plasma.

Living Weapon: With enough bonus Attack Damage, Icathian Rain fires significantly more missiles.



W: Void Seeker

Kai’Sa fires off a beam of Void energy, revealing the first enemy hit, dealing magic damage, and applying stacks of Plasma.

Living Weapon: With enough bonus Ability Power, Void Seeker deals more damage and partially refunds the cooldown on champion hit.



E: Supercharger

Kai’Sa charges up, briefly increasing her movement speed but losing the ability to attack. After charging up, Kai’Sa whips out the big guns to increase her attack speed for a few seconds.

Basic attacks reduce Supercharger’s cooldown.

Living Weapon: With enough bonus Attack Speed, Supercharger briefly grants true invisibility while charging up.



R: Killer Instinct