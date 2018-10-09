Riot Explains How Prestige Skins Work in ‘League of Legends’

League of Legends has a new skin product called “Prestige Edition” skins that Riot Games said was made with collector’s in mind.

K/DA Kai’Sa Prestige Edition is the first skin in the new product line to be revealed, a rarer version of the K/DA skin that’s part of a new popstar-themed collection. With the skin heading to the PBE testing grounds for players to preview, Riot Games product manager I am Carlos shared more information on the purpose of the new skins in a post on the League of Legends boards.

First defining the skins as a line of products that are “meant to be collector’s items,” the Rioter equated them to rare, hard-to-find editions of existing skins. I am Carlos added that they’ll be distinctly recognizable compared to the base versions of the skins.

Using another skin as an example of what Riot Games wants to accomplish with the Prestige Editions skins, I am Carlos referenced Young Ryze and the feeling that people might get when seeing it.

“With Prestige Editions we’re striving to capture the the ‘cool, rare’ skin feeling, but without withholding the base skin,” the Rioter said. “Some of us have had the experience of playing a game and seeing the elusive Young Ryze skin in the loading screen. This is one of the rarest skins in the game. It doesn’t have the most features or effects, but everyone knows it’s a rare skin. It’s cool if you have the skin, but if you’re a fan of Ryze that wasn’t able to pre-order the retail collector’s edition, then you’re out of luck.”

Prestige Edition skins, on the other hand, won’t be quite so unobtainable, though they’ll still be hard to get. Kai’Sa’s Prestige Edition skin is the first to be revealed and acquiring it will mean saving up a significant amount of Worlds Tokens. To unlock the skin, players will need to buy it from the Worlds 2018 event shop for 2,500 Worlds Tokens. Acquiring enough Worlds Tokens will require buying the Worlds Pass that Riot Games revealed in September, a pass that comes with different missions that reward players with Worlds Tokens. The amounts vary depending on the mission completed, but missions for the first win of each day will reset throughout the duration of the Worlds Pass event to allow returning players to accumulate Worlds Tokens faster.

League of Legends’ new K/DA Kai’Sa Prestige Edition is heading to the PBE for testing before it goes live for everyone.