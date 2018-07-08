League of Legends Changes Previewed for Karma and Ahri

Karma and Ahri both have changes planned for League of Legends’ PBE servers that look to put them in a better spot for mage players to use.

Karma adjustments have been previewed by Riot Games for a while now with reports coming out as early as around this time last year that the support mage would be having some work done, but the changes were never said to come any earlier than 2018. As Riot Games moves closer to unveiling a small-scale update for the champion, Rick “Riot Ricklessabandon” Maher gave an insight into what’s planned for the champion by sharing a tentative changelist for Karma.

putting together some karma buffs for 8.14 and still kind of figuring out what makes the most sense for right now (given that we’d still like to do a small update for her in the future) currently considering things like this: pic.twitter.com/vSa8l2HFco — rick maher (@ricklessabandon) July 6, 2018

The changes wouldn’t all be straight buffs with Karma’s mana pool taking a hit and the mana regeneration rate lowered at later levels but increased earlier in the game. She’ll be sturdier all around though with straight buffs to her armor stat to help her survive the laning phase. Her Inner Flame, the go-to poke for Karma players that provides some splash damage, is getting buffed while the amplified Soulflare version will no longer do as much detonation damage early in the game.

Players highlighted other changes that they want to see for the champion such as new interactions for her Mantra ultimate combined with her Focused Resolve with the Rioter responding to say that they’d be looking at more changes when it comes time for her update.

Rick, how do these changes maker her better? R+Q is still weak mid-late game, is blocked by anything first hit, and doesn’t really solve her identity issues.Q doesn’t need adjustments or anythings. Mantra Q needs to be ground targeted and not blocked by minions. — Kevin Robinson (@trickyhunter213) July 6, 2018

those are things we’d be looking at in her upcoming update, not for smaller scoped balance changes meant to help out in the short term — rick maher (@ricklessabandon) July 6, 2018

The Ahri changes aren’t nearly as detailed as those for Karma. Her Charm that gives the mage her only form of crowd control is getting a straight-up buff with the ability’s cost lowered and the duration being extended early on.

going to try to get some ahri changes out to the pbe in the next update (early next week) here’s an early preview (subject to change) pic.twitter.com/zieCTyECdP — rick maher (@ricklessabandon) July 6, 2018

All of the changes for Karma and Ahri should be on the PBE soon, though they’re not guaranteed to hit live servers, at least not in their current forms.