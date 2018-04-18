League of Legends’ LeBlanc Disabled After Causing Server Crashes

Update: The server status page no longer says that LeBlanc is disabled.

Just after the latest League of Legends patch released with an update for LeBlanc, the deceitful mage has been disabled.

Instead of creating some wonky interactions like some champions do after they’ve been updated or re-released, LeBlanc’s bug actually affected the whole game. LeBlanc appeared to be causing issues that crashed League’s servers at times, and according to the game’s status page, she’s been disabled while Riot works on a fix.

“We have disabled LeBlanc due to in game issues, and are currently working on a resolution,” the server status page reads.

Richard “Riot Maple” Henkel took to the subreddit dedicated to LeBlanc mains to alert the players of the champion’s status. Riot Maple first apologized for having to disable LeBlanc so soon after her update and said that Riot is working on it.

“I’m really sorry we had to disable Leblanc so quickly,” Riot Maple said. “It looks like in some games Leblanc was so deceptive she was tricking our servers to crash. We’re looking into this fix immediately to try and get her back into your hands ASAP.”

After that initial post, Riot Maple returned to edit the post more than once while providing updates on the champion’s situation. At 11:39 PT, he returned to say that Riot is confident that a fix for the problem has been identified and said that LeBlanc should be back within the next hour.

“We’re quite confident we’ve got the fix. We’re currently prepping a micropatch hotfix to get Leblanc live again. We’re going to need to monitor if it actually fixes the issue – but currently our best way of finding out if this particular bug is resolved is to get her back in the hands of the masses. Currently targeting within the next hour for her to be live.”

The Rioter shared a similar message on Twitter to alert other League of Legends players who don’t spend much time within the LeBlanc mains subreddit.

Patch 8.8 included an update for each one of LeBlanc’s abilities that also reverted some of them to their previous forms. You can read through the full list of changes included in the update here.