League of Legends Updates LeBlanc, Reverts Abilities

After spending a long while on the PBE and inspiring many conversations between players and Riot Games, LeBlanc will receive an update in the next patch.

The update isn’t as large as the ones released for champs like Swain and Irelia, but it does affect each one of the mage’s abilities. Some of the spells have also been reverted to their previous forms as well with Riot Games explaining in the patch notes the purpose behind the update/revert.

“First things first, this is a partial revert of the changes we made to LeBlanc during the Assassin Update,” the notes for Patch 8.8 explained. “At the time, we had two goals for the update. For assassins as a whole, we wanted to give champions more time to play against assassins. For LeBlanc specifically, we wanted to reinforce her identity as a combo-based assassin who cared about the order in which she cast her spells. In LeBlanc’s case, we feel that we’ve missed the mark on those goals, and we’re turning back the clock on some of her changes.”

The patch notes then listed how each ability would be changing in Patch 8.8. Those who have been keeping up with LeBlanc’s ongoing in-testing versions may recognize some of the ability adjustments that are all listed below.

[Updated] Passive – Mirror Image

WHAT IS OLD IS NEW AGAIN: When LeBlanc drops below 40% health, she becomes invisible for 1 second and creates a Mirror Image that deals no damage and lasts for up to 8 seconds

BUGFIX: Fixed a bug where an attack launched by the clone from Passive – Mirror Image could deal damage if the clone died before that basic attack landed. Funny story, we had this bugfix ready to go when we initially reworked LeBlanc, but there was no need to ship it because that ability no longer existed. So now we’re finally shipping it!

Q – Sigil of Malice

NAME: Shatter Orb ⇒ Sigil of Malice

[NEW] SIGIL OF MALICE: Applies a mark to the target. Damaging the marked target with an ability detonates the mark to deal additional damage.

ORB BASE DAMAGE: 55/90/125/160/195 (unchanged)

ORB DAMAGE RATIO: 0.5 ability power ⇒4 ability power

MARK BASE DAMAGE: 55/80/105/130/155

MARK DAMAGE RATIO: 0.4 ability power

COST: 40/45/50/55/60 mana ⇒ 50/60/70/80/90 mana

W – Distortion

BASE DAMAGE: 40/55/70/85/100 ⇒ 85/125/165/205/245

DAMAGE RATIO: 0.2 ability power ⇒6 ability power

COOLDOWN: 18/16/14/12/10 seconds ⇒ 14/13/12/11/10 seconds

SPEED: 1600 ⇒ 1450

REACTIVATION DELAY: 0.85 seconds from initial cast ⇒2 seconds from finishing dash

E – Ethereal Chain

LATCH-ON BASE DAMAGE: 40/60/80/100/120 (unchanged)

LATCH-ON DAMAGE RATIO: 0.5 ability power ⇒3 ability power

ROOT BASE DAMAGE: 40/60/80/100/120 ⇒ 60/90/120/150/180

ROOT DAMAGE RATIO: 0.5 ability power ⇒7 ability power

COST: 40 mana ⇒ 70 mana

TETHER RANGE: 885 ⇒ 865

[Updated] R – Mimic