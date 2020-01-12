Legends of Runeterra Open Beta Announced

Legends of Runeterra, the digital card game set in the world of Riot Games‘ League of Legends, is officially set to enter open beta later this month. It had previously been in an invite-only state, but open beta means the public will be able to get their hands on the (currently) PC-only video game without requiring any sort of invitation. But that’s not the only shift that’s coming with open beta, as the game itself will see several fundamental changes as it moves one step closer to launch.

In addition to the open beta, Riot Games has revealed that progress in Legends of Runeterra will no longer be reset once open beta starts. That means that any rewards and so on earned after January 24th through launch won’t magically disappear when new patches drop and the like. Also announced today is the fact that anyone that played the video game during the preview stuff last year, already pre-registered on PC, or pre-registers on PC by 11:59PM PT on January 19th will get into the open beta a day early at 2PM ET on January 23rd.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The PC Open Beta starts January 24 and we’re letting you all in! Ranked, friends list and friend challenge, guardians and boards, and no more resets. We’re also sharing some of our plans for the rest of this year. Check out our video to learn more https://t.co/l3RaV5LqLg — Legends of Runeterra (@PlayRuneterra) January 12, 2020

The whole bevy of information is gone over in the above video, but updates to the video game include ranked mode, challenge-a-friend functionality, new boards and guardians, and updated cards among other changes. More information about all of that should be included in patch notes that are set to release on January 22nd. And anyone that plays Legends of Runeterra during open beta will also receive an exclusive Moonstruck Poro Guardian when the game officially launches later this year.

What do you think about the Legends of Runeterra open beta news? Are you excited to play with progress carried forward? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Legends of Runeterra is set to enter open beta, which means it’s open to the public without an invitation, on January 24th at 2PM ET. The game is expected to launch later this year for PC and mobile. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Riot Games right here.