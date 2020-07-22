League of Legends' Newest Champion Is Now Live

League of Legends’ newest champion, Lillia, is now live in the game to roam the jungle and put her enemies to sleep while prancing around and smacking champions with big AOE abilities. The new champion was revealed just a few weeks ago and has now come to the live servers with the release of Patch 10.15 after spending some time on the PBE servers for testing. Accompanying Lillia is the start of the new Spirit Blossom event which has given the champion her first skin that players can pick up either by itself or as a set that contains the champion, skin, and more.

Following the typical trend of patches going live and then the new champions and events going live just a while later, the new champ is now available to purchase in the League client. Lillia is first and foremost a jungler in League, though as is the case with any champion, players may find a secondary home for her once players have spent more time with her abilities.

The vast majority of players haven’t spent time with her on the PBE and may therefore be totally new to Lillia. To get a better idea of what she can do and how you can get her, you’ll find everything you need to know about the champion below.

How to Get Lillia

As is the case with new champions, Lillia costs a bit more Blue Essence than usual now that she’s out. Purchasing her with that resource will cost you 7,800 Blue Essence while going the premium route will cost you 975 RP. If you want to get her and her accessories as a bundle, you can pick up the champion, her Spirit Blossom skin, a ward skin, and her icon for 2,707 RP. If you want just the champion and the skin, there’s a bundle for that as well that’s priced at 1,837 RP.

Lillia’s Abilities

Passive - Dream-Laden Bough

Lillia's abilities apply Dream Dust, dealing a portion of the target's maximum health as magic damage over a duration.

Q - Blooming Blows

Lillia swings her branch in the air and deals magic damage to nearby enemies, dealing true damage to those at the outer edge of the circle. When she successfully lands the attack, Lillia also gets movement speed.

W - Watch Out! Eep!

Lillia winds up for a huge strike with her branch, dealing magic damage to enemies. Enemies at the center of the impact receive more damage.

E - Swirlseed

Lillia lobs a Swirlseed overhead, dealing magic damage to enemies and slowing them for a duration. If Lillia's Swirlseed misses, it'll continue to roll until it hits an enemy or collides with terrain.

R - Lilting Lullaby

Lillia casts a lullaby over her enemies and those affected by her Dream Dust become increasingly slowed before falling asleep for a duration of time. When awakened by damage, enemies will take additional magic damage.

Spirit Blossom Lillia

In line with the Spirit Blossom event going on now, Lillia’s first skin is from the same group of cosmetics and makes her the ninth champion to receive a Spirit Blossom makeover. That skin shown above can be purchased by itself or in a few different bundles, or if you’re lucky enough, you can get it from the game’s loot system.

