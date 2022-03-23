League of Legends Is Retiring Prestige Points This Week

Riot Games has reminded League of Legends players this week that the longtime Prestige Points system that has been in the MOBA for years at this point will be retired in the coming day. For a long period of time, Prestige Points have been a form of currency that players have been able to earn in LoL to spend on select skins, cosmetics, and other accessories. And while this currency has only been spendable within one marketplace, Riot is soon closing the system as a whole, which means that any remaining Prestige Points that League of Legends players may have will be vanishing soon.

Prior to a major update that’s planned to roll out next week for League of Legends, Riot reiterated that Prestige Points will be going away tomorrow on March 24th at 1:00PM PDT/4:00PM EDT. The reason that this system is vanishing is because Riot is going to implement a new marketplace within LoL that will allow players to purchase skins and other cosmetics in different ways. However, Prestige Points will no longer be part of this system, which means that they have to be retired. So if you’re someone who still has some of this currency, make sure you spend it before this time comes to pass.

https://twitter.com/LeagueOfLegends/status/1506648332835381252

In the place of Prestige Points, next week’s 12.6 update to League of Legends will be adding Mythic Essence to the game. This is going to be the new currency that will allow you to buy various pieces of loot for yourself. Rather than continuing to have so many various in-game currencies, though, Riot is actually merging the Prestige Points and Gemstones systems into a single currency. Unlike Prestige Points, though, Riot has made clear that any Gemstones that players might currently have will be converted to Mythic Essence at a 10-1 rate once this update rolls out.

What do you think about these changes that Riot is planning to make to League of Legends overall? Do you believe that they’re for the better, or is it only going to make the game’s grind to earn new items even worse? Let me know what you think either down in the comments or on Twitter at @MooreMan12.