League of Legends Devs Preview “Massive Patch” Following Last Update

If you’ve been playing League of Legends over the past week, you’ll likely have noticed things are a different in terms of survivability, damage output, and the overall meta. The last big update released for the game was the “pretty disruptive” Durability Update, a patch which touched every single champion in the game and warranted some quick follow-up changes to reign in some outliers. It should be little surprise then that this next update coming out in about a week is another big one with Riot Games calling this one a “massive patch” in its own right.

While the patch notes for that update should be out next week, players won’t have to wait that long to see which champions and other aspects of the game are getting adjusted in the next patch. Riot Phroxzon, the lead designer for game balance on the Summoner’s Rift team, shared the following preview of the next big update to show some of the champions and other components that’ll be affected.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Massive patch. Super proud of the team and helpers for rallying together to get everything in.



We're being careful to not undo what we just did and are doing our best to maintain item choice, champion feel and identity, role balance, etc.



A lot of work to still be done 🙂 pic.twitter.com/XIK15uYSZd — Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon) June 1, 2022

Of the champions listed there that are getting nerfed, many should come as no surprise. Brand and Senna, for example, have seen more play as of late as have junglers like Olaf and Lillia who’ve found more secure spots in the top lane, too. The stronger ones have naturally overshadowed the weaker champs, so it’s similarly unsurprising to see a robust list of champions getting buffed as well.

Assassin items both strong and weak like Duskblade, Prowler’s Claw, and Umbral Glaive have been frequent topics of discussion, too. Tank champions overall “became weaker” in the latest update save for a few unspecified exceptions, so items they frequently use like Randuin’s Omen, Spirit Visage, and more are getting buffed.

Riot Phroxzon followed that tweet up with another that named a few more champions who barely missed the cut in this next update but said those will still be affected by related changes.

“Champions that narrowly missed the cut: Janna, Singed, Trundle, Shyvana, Mordekaiser, Ivern, Renekton, Soraka, Alistar,” Riot Phroxzon said. “These champions were borderline, but are either affected by other changes in the patch or just missed per the champion balance framework.”

The next League of Legends update should be out in about a week, so look for the patch notes to be released closer to time to see exactly what’s changing.