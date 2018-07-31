League of Legends Reveals Mecha Aurelion Sol

League of Legends is at long last giving Aurelion Sol a new skin with the space dragon joining the Mecha line of cosmetics.

Riot Games previewed the new skin today in a tweet that contained an in-progress video of the skin’s abilities and animations. Mecha Aurelion Sol trades out the star dragon’s typical look for a green and orange robotic look that features tiny space ships orbiting the champion in place of his stars. Like the rest of the Mecha skins though, you can likely expect this one to have several chromas releasing alongside it to change the appearance even more. His recall animation and the rest of his abilities have the whirring, mechanical sound effects that are usually seen in the Mecha skin line that features champions such as Rengar, Kha’Zix, and Sion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We did it. We finally did it. Mecha Aurelion Sol, coming soon™! 🐉⭐ pic.twitter.com/nknzAJAAeg — League of Legends EU (@loleu) July 31, 2018

Several months ago, Riot Games announced that it had plans to release several skins this year for champions who have gone without for a while now. Aurelion Sol was among those that were previewed, the champion included in a list of others like Shen, Amumu, Rumble, and more. Now that most of the skins on that list have gotten skins or at least had them revealed, it leaves only Heimerdinger and Amumu as the champions that are known to be getting skins sometime this year.

While the reveal of the skin is welcome news for Aurelion Sol players, it’s also an exciting announcement for Urgot mains as well. The two champions couldn’t be more different from each other, but a previous discussion about the skins for the champions coupled with this reveal indicates that Urgot is getting a skin that’s unique to the champion.

Riot Games published an Ask Riot article last month that discussed how the skins team goes about deciding to make a skin for a champion versus deciding they want to make a new skin in a particular set (such as Sol’s Mecha skin) and then picking a champion that it’ll be made for. Riot Games’ product manager and lead producer for skins and events Anna “Supercakes” Donlon said that it’s a mix of the two before teasing that each of the two differing strategies will be applied to skins for Aurelion Sol and Urgot.

“P.S. The skins coming out for Aurelion Sol and Urgot in the next few months are one of each,” Donlon said.

This means that since Aurelion Sol’s skin has now been revealed, it shouldn’t be too long before Urgot’s follows.

Aurelion Sol’s skin will be added to the PBE for testing before it’s expected to be released in the next patch two weeks out.