League of Legends’ Massive Merch Event Is Live With New Figures, Deep Discounts

The big League of Legends merch event that was previewed recently is now live with new figures, price cuts on collectibles, and even some free gifts for your purchasing troubles.

From Meowkai to a Jhin figure, this merch event has something for everyone. Whether you’re looking to buy one of the new figures or want to bundle the new with the old through the special promotional site, the discounts and group purchase savings will allow you to easily get something for yourself and perhaps even a gift for the holidays at a fraction of the original cost. The figures, for example, usually run for $25 each, and while they’re maintaining that price for the event that’s now live, you can pick up a second one for just $5 to bring your two-figure total to just $30.

Outside of the deals on the Series 1 and Series 2 lines of collectible figures, a ton of t-shirts are all on sale as well for 30 percent off. Take to the jungle with a Rengar or Kha’Zix skin or support your favorite futuristic skin with a new PROJECT shirt. These are some of the newer options that are previewed through the merch’s promotional site, but the shirts go all the way back to single-champion options like those for Aatrox, Yasuo, and Braum as well as some Pentakill shirts.

Speaking of the promotional site, it’s absolutely something worth looking at even if you’re not planning on buying anything. It’s set up in a way that puts all the merch items in the jungle with a mini-map (or a scroll of the mouse wheel) navigating players to the different discounts. By warding in some brush and face-checking bushes, you’ll also find the new Rengar plush figure as well as discounts on the Nendoroid Ezreal, Figma Yasuo, and Dino Gnar. Once you add something to your cart and move on with your purchase, you’ll have the option to Smite the Rift Herald and receive a Summoner Icon reminiscent of the Rengar plush that’ll be available upon checkout.

The merch event is now live and will only be available until Dec. 4, so get what you need before the event ends.