League of Legends Merch Launching for the “Most Epic Champion of All Time”

Riot Games just launched the third series of collectible League of Legends figures and looks to continue the reveals with an entire merch collection coming for “the most epic champion of all time.”

The teaser the previewed the incoming merch collection was shared on the Riot Games Merch Facebook page, the same place where the Series 3 line of figures was revealed. No mention of who or what that “epic champion” might be was given, but an image that was shared with the Facebook post does give an idea of what might be in store for players. With the reveal of the new collection coming next week, a shining spatula looks like it might be pointing towards everyone’s favorite manatee champion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Whatever it is that Riot Games is teasing, it’ll boast a variety of items it seems. From plush figures to limited edition collectibles, Riot’s got big plans for July 18.

“Teemo was a great first figure for Series 3. . .but we really wanted to launch this series with fanfare so that means the most epic champion of all time is getting an entire collection next week,” Riot Games Merch’s Facebook post said. “Limited Edition figure drops July 18th at 12pm PST. So does a Limited Edition Collectible plush and several other very special products.”

Urf the Manatee is the first “champion” that the spatula brings to mind, a joke champion that never saw the light of Summoner’s Rift. Revealed as an April Fool’s joke with Riot Games giving the aquatic champ his own lore and backstory. The more well-known aspect of the champion that players recognize more often is the game mode URF, though you’re much more likely to see ARURF as of late.

While the teaser certainly looks like it’s got something to do with Urf, players who have been around for a while will remember that the manatee already has one figure. In the Series 1 line of collectibles, Riot Games released a collectible figure for Urf that’s now been retired. It was the first of Series 1 though, so it’s been a while since it released which means that the champion could be overdue for more.

However, there’s also an entire line of skins based on Urf. Different champions ranging from Corki to Tahm Kench to Warwick have Urf skins, so a collection could be referring to the skins instead. Riot’s released mini figures in the past such as the ones for the Star Guardians, so who’s to say that we won’t see a mini Urf collection as well?

Riot Game’s merch reveal will happen on July 18.