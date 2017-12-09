League of Legends Micropatch Nerfs Morgana

A recent micropatch dialed back some of the changes that went through for Morgana in the most recent League of Legends patch.

Morgana’s been up for some tweaks for a while now to help improve what the Patch 7.24 notes referred to as a “pretty uninspiring” laning pattern. Her mana regen was buffed, and while the spell vamp on her Soul Siphon passive was removed, it was replaced with an effect that heals her for a percentage of the damage that she does to champions, large minions, and large monsters. Her go-to laning tool, Tormented Soil, was also buffed to receive a 5 percent cooldown reduction whenever her passive is triggered.

But when her unchanged ultimate triggers the passive’s new healing effect, it was resulting in some pretty massive health gains. The latest micropatch takes a swing at Morgana’s health growth through the levels as well as the scaling percent healing from her passive.

HEALTH GROWTH STAT: 98 ⇒ 90

STILL DEFINITELY NOT SPELL VAMP: Damage to heal conversion ratio adjusted from 15/20/25/30/35/40% (at levels 1/4/7/10/13/16) ⇒ 20% (at all levels)

LESS TORMENT: W – Tormented Soil cooldown increased from 10 ⇒ 12

Dropping the passive from a max of 40 percent healing at level 16 to just 20 percent across all ranks will drop her healing power by quite a bit in the late game, though it should help slightly in the beginning with Morgana gaining just a bit more sustainability during early levels. The health growth nerf may seem like an odd stat to change compared to the ability nerfs, but Riot Meddler explained the reasoning behind the decision when one commenter asked why HP growth was being targeted.

“Because we overbuffed Morgana across the board (not just mid, even if that was the strongest case) and wanted to bring her power back down,” Riot Meddler said. “HP/level was chosen there to reduce her safety somewhat.”

The changes for Morgana are live in League of Legends, so while she’s not quite as strong as she was immediately after the main patch rolled out, Morgana players should still give the champ another shot after the buffs.