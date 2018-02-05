League of Legends’ NA LCS Spring Finals Will Be Held in Miami

The location for the North American League of Legends Championship Series Spring Finals has been chosen with Riot Games taking the competition to Miami in April.

Riot Games’ esports team recently confirmed the Finals destination with an announcement that named The Fillmore Miami Beach as the venue where the last few games of the Spring Split will take place. Beginning on April 7, the venue will host the top remaining teams from the NA LCS as they compete to claim the top title for the Spring Split.

“The top four teams from the NA LCS Spring Split will be heading to the heart of South Beach for Finals weekend,” an announcement from head of North American esports Chris “RiotChopper” Hopper read. “Don’t miss the 3rd place match on Saturday, April 7 and the crowning of a new split champion on Sunday, April 8 live from our tropical Finals destination.”

For those who are interested in purchasing tickets early, the ticket sales aren’t open just yet, but they will be soon. The announcement also explained that more information regarding Spring Split Finals tickets including prices and sale dates would be available through the LoL esports site on Feb. 12.

Compared to previous locations that hosted the Spring Split Finals and other competitions, The Fillmore Miami is on the smaller side. However, after taking into account how popular the venue is and what Miami has to offer, Riot chose The Fillmore to host the games.

“While the Fillmore may be smaller than some of our previous Spring Finals venues, we believe that might actually be of benefit as we plan for future events,” RiotChopper continued in a separate “Quick Notes” post. “By opening ourselves to considering some of these smaller venues (like the Fillmore), we unlock a lot more unique options, which allows us to reach a broader geographic audience as well as test out shows in different venue styles for Spring Finals. Additionally, the smaller venues offer a different fan experience for those in attendance and those online; the fans will be closer to the action and feel more a part of the show, and those at home should notice that as well. It’s definitely going to be a more intimate show at Spring Finals moving forward in contrast to Summer Finals where we will look primarily at the bigger venues in North America, will be more about the excitement that comes from a larger crowd.”

