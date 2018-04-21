Change Your League of Legends Name for Half-Off

If you’ve grown tired of your Summoner Name in League of Legends or just have a great idea for a name that you haven’t acted on yet, you can rename yourself now for half-off the usual RP price.

Whether you’re a new Kai’Sa main who wants to change your name to reflect that or are tossing aside your Irelia moniker after her update, the discount on Summoner Name changes is the perfect time to do so. As part of the Midseason bonuses that are being offered right now, Summoner Name changes are halfway free at just 650 RP instead of the typical 1300 RP price.

The item is found in the in-client store, but it’s somewhat tucked away compared to the featured skins and bundles. To find it, all you have to do is go to the store and look for the “Account” option that’s two over from the “Purchase RP” button. From there, you’ll find different region transfer options alongside the name change feature that’s available for both RP and Blue Essence. It’s 13,900 Blue Essence to change your name though, so you may be better off paying the discounted RP price and saving your BE for the ongoing Essence Emporium.

League of Legends’ Essence Emporium that puts icons, emotes, and exclusive items on sale is also part of the same event that the name change sale is bundled with. Days ago, Riot Games announced the official return of the Essence Emporium that marks the first time that it’s come back since it’s initial reveal. It’s live right now with many items for sale alongside the name change discount and other midseason bonuses.

Everything that’s on sale in the Essence Emporium can be seen below per Riot Games’ list with the rest of the midseason bonuses like Hextech crafting discounts also included.

New in the Essence Emporium

2,000 BE – Midseason chromas (Includes any non-limited, non-legacy chromas released between July and December of any year. See the full list of available chromas at our FAQ here. Listed chromas released in 2017 are also on sale for 195 RP.)

2,500 BE – Mystery Mini icons, series 2 (with 8 new icons available)

Returning to the Essence Emporium

1,500 BE – Mystery icons (Does not include esports icons, may contain Mystery Mini Icons)

2,500 BE – Mystery Mini icons, series 1

4,900 BE – Mystery wards

6,000 BE – Essence Collector Ward

50,000 BE – Make It Rain Emote

50,000 BE – Gemstone + Gemstone Knight Icon

75,000 BE – Moneybags Emote

75,000 BE – Gemstone + Gemstone Prince Icon

100,000 BE – Gemstone + Gemstone King Icon

150,000 BE – URFWick skin

Midseason Bonuses