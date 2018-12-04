‘League of Legends’ Reveals Neeko Champion Spotlight

Riot Games released the new League of Legends Champion Spotlight video for Neeko, the chameleon champion who can disguise herself as allied champions.

After being revealed back in mid-November and eventually revealing what the champion was fully capable of by detailing her abilities, Riot Games released its customary Champion Spotlight trailer for Neeko on Tuesday. As the video explains, Neeko can use her passive to take on the form of another champion on her team to trick enemies with that illusion only being broken by engaging in combat with another champion or by using offensive abilities.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As a burst mage, Neeko has a home in the middle lane, but she’s also been played elsewhere prior to her release because of her tricky nature. Players experimenting with Neeko on the PBE have used the champion in roles such as support and jungle along with the middle lane, so it’ll be interesting to see what the community does with the champion once she’s been released.

Neeko is scheduled to be released some time in Patch 8.24, and you can see the full breakdown of her abilities below to make sense of what’s happening in the Champion Spotlight video above.

Passive: Inherent Glamour

Neeko can disguise herself to appear as an ally champion. Damaging or taking damage from enemy champions or casting either Blooming Burst or Tangle-Barbs breaks the illusion and increases the cooldown.

Q: Blooming Burst

Neeko propels a seed into a target area, which blooms and damages enemies. If the burst kills an enemy or damages a champion or large monster, it will bloom again up to two times.

W: Shapesplitter

Passive: Every third basic attack resonates with spiritual energy, dealing bonus magic damage and briefly increasing Neeko’s movement speed.

Active: Neeko briefly slips out of sight, becoming invisible, gaining movement speed, and sending a temporary clone of her current form sprinting in a chosen direction.

E: Tangle-Barbs

Neeko slings a magical spiral in a direction, damaging and briefly rooting enemies it passes through. The last champion hit is rooted longer.

If Tangle-Barbs hits at least two enemies, it grows in size, speed, and root duration.

R: Pop Blossom