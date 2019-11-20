League of Legends Players Are Already Creating Tons of Aphelios Fan Art

League of Legends’ newest champion is only around a day old by now after Riot Games first revealed Aphelios, but players have already been quick to offer their own portrayals of the new Lunari character. The Targonian marksman was revealed this week when his bio went live on League’s Universe site to introduce players to him and his story as well as a splash art for the champion’s base appearance. Those details and the visual were more than enough for players to create their fan art and start pairing Aphelios up with different support champions.
If you missed Riot’s initial reveal of the champion, you can find more info on his background here and through the Universe site. The gist of the champion is that he’s a Lunari assassin/marksman character who was rendered mute by a poison that unlocked his combat potential while his twin sister Alune went through her own ritual that enhanced her magical powers. Now a vessel for Alune’s power, the two have combined their skills in his body to create League’s latest champion who’s a staunch defender of the moon and the Lunari people’s beliefs.
Videos by ComicBook.com
We don’t yet know what Aphelios can actually do since Riot hasn’t revealed his abilities yet, but we do know what League players think of him so far judging from their reactions online and their artwork. You can see some of the best examples of that fan art below as we wait to hear more about Aphelios, his abilities, and his relationship with the rest of League’s champions.
Aphelios
아펠리오스— Sonwooang (@sonwooang) November 19, 2019
Aphelios pic.twitter.com/icXMMYWJtI
Can They Be Friends?
I want them to be friends, Riot. #ArtofLegends #Taric #Aphelios #Alune pic.twitter.com/dSuC4M0H8Y— 💕🌸Ash🦉💕 (@BunchesofAsh) November 19, 2019
A Rough Doodle
Forgot to share this on twitter, but I made a super quick and rough Aphelios doodle yesterday after he was announced.— Cecilie Lund (@CiLundi) November 20, 2019
I sense a new fave-bae here~! #leagueoflegends #Aphelios pic.twitter.com/OHfHad8HT8
K-Pop Boi
Painted a quick sketch of #Aphelios , the newest @LeagueOfLegends champion.— Marcos Uchima 📷@mkuchima (@marcosuchima) November 20, 2019
Anyone else hyped for this kpopper boi? 😎👌🏻🔥🔥🔥#ArtofLegends #fanart #leaguefanart pic.twitter.com/U3r8l69UwH
My Boy!
Aphelios, my boy~! I already love him ; w ; 💜— Moart ~OPEN COMISSIONS~ (@MoartBB) November 20, 2019
I will draw him with Alune next!#ArtofLegends #LeagueOfLegends #Aphelios pic.twitter.com/tglWhhFQPl
No Explanation Needed
i have no good explanation #artoflegends #jhin #aphelios pic.twitter.com/3E5wDeimuD— aaron (@attakait0) November 20, 2019
Aphelios and Alune
Moon children, Aphelios with his sister, Alune.#Aphelios #ArtofLegends #LeagueOfLegends pic.twitter.com/Y75DeCzdBF— cold カレー (@kariyeen) November 20, 2019
Choose Your Fighter
so… choose your hot fighter. panth or aphelios? 🤔 (i choose panth 110%. aphelios looks too edgy for me) pic.twitter.com/6lfUVRJ9mf— MeeeeL🐺 (@FeistyMistress) November 20, 2019
Aphelios, Alune, and Taric
taric welcomes the new champion!! alune says he cant breathe-#aphelios #taric #artoflegends pic.twitter.com/3ETLSDGOec— yeorin would die for new taric content (@yeorinart) November 20, 2019
Aphelios and Sona
I made a little fanart of Sona welcoming Aphelios to League of Legends~ Since they are both mute and can be played together in bot, wouldn’t they be a cute couple? 🥰 pic.twitter.com/wAyVGOYbs5— Foxy Kuro (@FoxyKuro) November 20, 2019