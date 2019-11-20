League of Legends Players Are Already Creating Tons of Aphelios Fan Art

League of Legends’ newest champion is only around a day old by now after Riot Games first revealed Aphelios, but players have already been quick to offer their own portrayals of the new Lunari character. The Targonian marksman was revealed this week when his bio went live on League’s Universe site to introduce players to him and his story as well as a splash art for the champion’s base appearance. Those details and the visual were more than enough for players to create their fan art and start pairing Aphelios up with different support champions.

If you missed Riot’s initial reveal of the champion, you can find more info on his background here and through the Universe site. The gist of the champion is that he’s a Lunari assassin/marksman character who was rendered mute by a poison that unlocked his combat potential while his twin sister Alune went through her own ritual that enhanced her magical powers. Now a vessel for Alune’s power, the two have combined their skills in his body to create League’s latest champion who’s a staunch defender of the moon and the Lunari people’s beliefs.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We don’t yet know what Aphelios can actually do since Riot hasn’t revealed his abilities yet, but we do know what League players think of him so far judging from their reactions online and their artwork. You can see some of the best examples of that fan art below as we wait to hear more about Aphelios, his abilities, and his relationship with the rest of League’s champions.

Aphelios

Can They Be Friends?

A Rough Doodle

Forgot to share this on twitter, but I made a super quick and rough Aphelios doodle yesterday after he was announced.

I sense a new fave-bae here~! #leagueoflegends #Aphelios pic.twitter.com/OHfHad8HT8 — Cecilie Lund (@CiLundi) November 20, 2019

K-Pop Boi

My Boy!

No Explanation Needed

Aphelios and Alune

Choose Your Fighter

so… choose your hot fighter. panth or aphelios? 🤔 (i choose panth 110%. aphelios looks too edgy for me) pic.twitter.com/6lfUVRJ9mf — MeeeeL🐺 (@FeistyMistress) November 20, 2019

Aphelios, Alune, and Taric

taric welcomes the new champion!! alune says he cant breathe-#aphelios #taric #artoflegends pic.twitter.com/3ETLSDGOec — yeorin would die for new taric content (@yeorinart) November 20, 2019

Aphelios and Sona