League of Legends Reveals Powerful New Fighter Items

New League of Legends items have been revealed for fighters along with changes to existing items.

In mid-April, Riot Games announced that some new items were in the works that would be a perfect fit for League’s scrappier champions. Those new items have now been revealed with one of them being an item that draws inspiration from the previously removed Atma’s Impaler.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Before diving into the descriptions and effects of the new items, Riot Lowbo shared Riot’s goal for the new items and the changes for the current options.

“Our goal with these changes is to give fighters some tools they can use to carry in a wider variety of game states than they can on live,” Riot Lowbo said on the PBE boards. “Currently, a fed fighter is generally restricted to carrying via splitpushing and skirmishing, and most fall off by the lategame. Even when they can, the path to success for some is to build pretty tanky, even if ahead. That may be effective, but isn’t the experience many players of those champs are looking for.”

Two new items are being added to the PBE servers for testing, the first of which is the Spear of Shojin and the second an Impaler-inspired Atma’s Reckoning, the latter shown here with a temporary icon.

First, here’s Spear of Shojin, a teamfighting item for champions that prefer to build lots of attack damage instead of tanky items. pic.twitter.com/BaBeq0QevH — Lowbo (@itslowbo) May 17, 2018

Second – Atma’s Reckoning. A new twist on an old effect. pic.twitter.com/llEV0GkvV6 — Lowbo (@itslowbo) May 17, 2018

As for the existing items, three core items in fighters’ arsenals are being changed: Sterak’s Gage, Ravenous Hydra, and Titanic Hydra. Riot’s goal for Sterak’s is to break the relationship between this item and Triforce builds with the item now calculating its AD bonus differently than before. Both of the Hydra items are also becoming cheaper, but at a cost of some AD. Each one is losing 10 AD but will cost 250 gold less due to the new build paths that are outlined below.

Sterak’s Gage

50% Base AD >>> 50% Base AD as Bonus AD

Ravenous Hydra

Total Cost: 3500 >>> 3250

Build Path: Tiamat + Vamp Scepter + Pickaxe + 525g >>> Tiamat + Vamp Scepter + Long Sword + 800g

AD: 80 >>> 70

Titanic Hydra

Total Cost: 3500 >>> 3250

Build Path: Tiamat + Jaurim’s Fist + Ruby Crystal + 700g >>> Tiamat + Giant’s Belt + 1050g

AD: 40 >>> 30

The new items and fighter item changes are now live on the PBE for testing before everything’s released on live servers.