New ‘League of Legends’ Loading Screens Are Now Live

League of Legends’ updated loading screens are now live in North American players’ clients following the rollout of the latest update.

Riot Games announced plans to overhaul the game’s loading screens back in November 2018 and followed that up with a teaser that they’d release them in the first few patches of 2019. Notes for the updated loading screens were listed in the Patch 9.3 changelist, and while the loading screens didn’t release immediately alongside the patch, Riot Games confirmed that they’re now available.

“New Loading Screen is live in North America!” Riot Games product manager Adriaan Noordzij said on Twitter to announce the release. “We are carefully monitoring data to make sure things are stable before flipping the switch on in other regions. Let me know what you think of it!”

Riot Games’ patch notes regarding the change can be found below to detail everything that’s new in the loading screens:

Loading Screen Update

Ranked borders now dynamically update to reflect your current rank

Load-in progress is now tracked via a single bar at the bottom of the screen

Clicking a player’s card in the loading screen now flips it to show additional info: Teammates: Champion mastery, honor, and ranked armor or level border depending on which they’ve chosen to display Opponents: Champion mastery and honor



Some features like the ability to chat with teammates while loading into a game aren’t yet available though. Responding to a question about when the rest of the features would be released, Noordzij responded to say the features had turned out to be more work than anticipated and that there was not currently an ETA for their release.

Not yet. Bigger amount of work than we initially anticipated, lots of opportunity to fix a lot of things at once, and we want to make sure it’s awesome for all languages before pushing the button. — Adriaan Noordzij (@KenAdamsNSA) February 6, 2019

The image below was one shared back when the loading screen updates were first being previewed to show how the tooltips and loading screen chat will look on the left side of the display. It also shows different examples of the updated borders around players and their champions which can now be flipped around to show more information as part of the 9.3 update.

