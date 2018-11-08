‘League of Legends’ Nexus Blitz Mode Is Getting More Events, Map Changes

The expiremental League of Legends game mode called Nexus Blitz is coming back with gameplay changes consisting of better events end rewards as well as a better-looking map.

A mode that’s totally new League of Legends experience and takes players off of Summoner’s Rift or the game’s other core maps, Nexus Blitz was unveiled months ago as Riot Games revealed it to be an experimental game mode. Featuring teams of five with two junglers being mandatory on each team, the game mode was full of events, buffs as rewards, and overall mayhem. There was and still is a chance that the game mode could become permanent if enough people showed interest in it, and after taking it away for a while to work on it, Riot Games is preparing to bring it back once again by sharing some of the changes that players can expect when it returns.

“We’re no art critics, but the interpretation is pretty clear: Nexus Blitz showed some promise, so we’re bringing it back for a second test run, targeted for patch 8.24!” Riot Games said in October.

Regarding the specific changes players can expect to see made in the new version of Nexus Blitz when it’s once again available, League of Legends design director Andrei “Riot Meddler” van Roon took to the game’s boards to share some insight into Riot Games’ Nexus Blitz plans. The Rioter teased new events and partial reshaping of the map as potential changes, all of those plans outlined below by Riot Meddler.

We’ve got a couple new events we’re confident in, including one that’s especially focused on smaller skirmishes rather than teamfights, in contrast to many of the existing events.

We’ll be taking out Snowball Fight. While it had its moments, feedback on it was overall noticeably more negative than other events.

On the rewards side we’ll be cutting a couple unsatisfying / frustrating ones like Blessing of Caitlyn and Cursed Minions,and adding some more fun and memorable replacements.

Reshaping of some of the map walls and jungle camp locations is looking promising, giving a bit more of a distinct laning phase and jungle path variety.

The map itself should also end up looking noticeably nicer/less like an early prototype. Not currently expecting it’ll be as polished as something like SR for this test, but you should see a fair bit of upgrade aesthetics wise compared to the first version.

League of Legends’ Nexus Blitz game mode is expected to return in Patch 8.24.