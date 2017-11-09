Gaming

League of Legends November Sales Schedule Includes God Fist, Cosmic Skins

The list of every League of Legends champion and skin that’s going on sale in November has been […]

By

The list of every League of Legends champion and skin that’s going on sale in November has been released, a selection that contains plenty of prime purchases.

From Academy to Warden skins and Aatrox to Zyra, everything between these endcap options are worth taking a look at when planning out your RP purchase for the next month. The post about the sales schedule also indicated that a bug that’s been affecting sales has been resolved. This bug kept some skins from going on sale after they’d been out for quite a while, so some skins that have been out of the spotlight should now be seen in the discounts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out all of the discounts coming in November below as well as the early sales that’ll cut the prices of some recently released skins.

Normal Sales

League of Legends Bard
(Photo: Riot Games)
ChampionSale PriceSkinSale Price
Aatrox487Academy Darius375
Akali395Arclight Vayne487
Azir487Beast Hunter Draven375
Bard487Beast Hunter Sejuani375
Blitzcrank395Beast Hunter Tryndamere375
Brand440Cosmic Reaver Kassadin675
Camille487Death Blossom Kha’Zix487
Darius440Elderwood Bard487
Galio395Frosted Ezreal260
Gangplank395Ghost Bride Morgana487
Kalista487Gravelord Azir675
Karthus395Guardian of the Sands Rammus487
Kassadin395Headhunter Master Yi487
Katarina395High Noon Twisted Fate487
Lux395Nemesis Jax487
Malzahar440Officer Caitlyn487
Miss Fortune395Pool Party Lee Sin487
Nami487Pool Party Mundo487
Pantheon395Prestigious LeBlanc260
Quinn487Reverse Annie487
Renekton440Rocket Girl Tristana487
Rengar440Royal Shaco260
Rumble440Ryze Whitebeard375
Shyvana395Shadowfire Kindred675
Skarner440Sherwood Forest Ashe260
Syndra440Spirit Fire Brand675
Vel’Koz487Statue of Karthus260
Volibear440Superb Villain Veigar487
Yasuo487Tango Evelynn260
Zac487Totemic Maokai260
Zed487Viridian Kayle260
Zyra440Warden Karma375

Early Sales

League of Legends God Fist Lee Sin
(Photo: Riot Games)

Aside from the normal sales, a selection of what’s called “early sales” are also coming in November to slash prices of some new skins.

For those who aren’t familiar with this type of sale, the early sales are geared towards skins that have been released pretty recently that wouldn’t normally go on sale for a while. These are some of the newest and most involved skins that have been released recently, so it’d be a shame to miss out on them until the next time that they go on sale.

SkinPriceSale Price
God Fist Lee Sin18201350
Cosmic Dusk Xayah1350975
Cosmic Dawn Rakan1350975
Cosmic Blade Master Yi1350975
Dark Star Orianna1350975
Dark Star Kha’Zix1350975
Tagged:

Related Posts