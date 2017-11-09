League of Legends November Sales Schedule Includes God Fist, Cosmic Skins

The list of every League of Legends champion and skin that’s going on sale in November has been released, a selection that contains plenty of prime purchases.

From Academy to Warden skins and Aatrox to Zyra, everything between these endcap options are worth taking a look at when planning out your RP purchase for the next month. The post about the sales schedule also indicated that a bug that’s been affecting sales has been resolved. This bug kept some skins from going on sale after they’d been out for quite a while, so some skins that have been out of the spotlight should now be seen in the discounts.

Check out all of the discounts coming in November below as well as the early sales that’ll cut the prices of some recently released skins.

Normal Sales

Champion Sale Price Skin Sale Price Aatrox 487 Academy Darius 375 Akali 395 Arclight Vayne 487 Azir 487 Beast Hunter Draven 375 Bard 487 Beast Hunter Sejuani 375 Blitzcrank 395 Beast Hunter Tryndamere 375 Brand 440 Cosmic Reaver Kassadin 675 Camille 487 Death Blossom Kha’Zix 487 Darius 440 Elderwood Bard 487 Galio 395 Frosted Ezreal 260 Gangplank 395 Ghost Bride Morgana 487 Kalista 487 Gravelord Azir 675 Karthus 395 Guardian of the Sands Rammus 487 Kassadin 395 Headhunter Master Yi 487 Katarina 395 High Noon Twisted Fate 487 Lux 395 Nemesis Jax 487 Malzahar 440 Officer Caitlyn 487 Miss Fortune 395 Pool Party Lee Sin 487 Nami 487 Pool Party Mundo 487 Pantheon 395 Prestigious LeBlanc 260 Quinn 487 Reverse Annie 487 Renekton 440 Rocket Girl Tristana 487 Rengar 440 Royal Shaco 260 Rumble 440 Ryze Whitebeard 375 Shyvana 395 Shadowfire Kindred 675 Skarner 440 Sherwood Forest Ashe 260 Syndra 440 Spirit Fire Brand 675 Vel’Koz 487 Statue of Karthus 260 Volibear 440 Superb Villain Veigar 487 Yasuo 487 Tango Evelynn 260 Zac 487 Totemic Maokai 260 Zed 487 Viridian Kayle 260 Zyra 440 Warden Karma 375

Early Sales

Aside from the normal sales, a selection of what’s called “early sales” are also coming in November to slash prices of some new skins.

For those who aren’t familiar with this type of sale, the early sales are geared towards skins that have been released pretty recently that wouldn’t normally go on sale for a while. These are some of the newest and most involved skins that have been released recently, so it’d be a shame to miss out on them until the next time that they go on sale.