League of Legends Appears to Be Teasing a Nunu Rework

Amid a ton of announcements about different League of Legends champions new and old, a rework teaser appears to be pointing towards everyone’s favorite yeti rider.

Nunu is the champion that looks to be getting a rework in the future, a champion that’s one of the oldest members of the League of Legends roster and one that’s undergone quite a few changes over the years. When he’s good, he’s downright oppressive in the jungle as he steals enemy junglers’ camps and effortlessly takes objectives, but when he’s bad, he just gets kicked around by Lee Sin, Kha’Zix, and other mobile junglers. His rework is one that’s been suggested more than a few times, and judging from the teaser image that’s seen below, it appears that it’s finally going to be happening within the next few months.

The image was accompanied by another teaser from Riot Reav3 that mentioned how the champions team was getting “a bit chilly.”

“It’s still a bit early to talk about the VGU after Akali, but let’s just say that it has been getting a bit chilly for the Champions Team lately…”

That statement alone easily narrows down the list of probable champions to those that hail from Freljord, the icy region that’s home to champions like Ashe, Lissandra, and Sejuani. There’s still a somewhat large list of champions that call this frigid area home, but that statement combined with the teaser image helps narrow down the choices even further. Nunu’s main damaging ability against enemies is Ice Blast (E), an ability that sends out a powerful ball of ice at enemies which does damage and slow them down them down and inhibits their attack speed. Considering how Nunu is the only champion that tosses any kind of ice ball outside of those playing on the Howling Abyss in ARAM, this teaser almost certainly points towards Nunu.

However, the Nunu rework hasn’t been officially confirmed yet, so although it seems all but sure for the jungler, there’s still some slim chance that it could be for someone else. Riot has several other reworks on the schedule with Irelia, Aatrox, and now Akali in the lineup, but a confirmation of Nunu’s update will likely be the next announcement that comes before anything else concerning the champ.