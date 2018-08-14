League of Legends Reveals Nunu & Willump’s New Abilities

League of Legends’ Nunu rework has now been fully unveiled with the champion getting a new name and several new abilities.

One of the oldest champions in League, Nunu’s been known as a jungler who can take down camps swiftly while supporting his teammates. He can still do that after his rework, but he’s got a few more tools to play with this time. You’ll also find him in the game as Nunu & Willump instead of his previous name, the new one bringing out more of the dynamic duo that consist of a boy and his Yeti guardian.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“They’ll be the greatest heroes ever … one day!” Riot Games says about Nunu & Willump. “After Nunu discovered the fearsome monster of legend was just waiting for a good snowball fight, he and Willump became the best of friends. Now they roam from one adventure to the next, their imagination running wild and wintry magic making it real—unaware that they play with the power to save the Freljord.”

For a complete rundown on Nunu & Willump’s new abilities, you can check out the moves’ descriptions below along with videos to show them in action.

Passive: Call of the Freljord

A makeover for Nunu’s previous Blood Boil, Call of the Freljord speeds up Nunu & Willump’s attacks and movement speed while giving the same buff to a teammate. It also has a psuedo-Tiamat effect to help jungle clears and provide some extra damage.

Call of the Freljord

Damaging enemy champions, large monsters, or structures increases the attack and movement speed of Willump and a nearby ally for a few seconds (prioritizing the ally with the highest attack speed).

While Willump hears the Call of the Freljord, his basic attacks cleave the immediate area for a portion of the damage.

Q: Consume

An iconic part of Nunu’s kit that’s sticking around, his Consume will still let him plow through jungle camps and secure objectives better than any other jungler. It can now be used on enemy champions as well to give him something else to do during a gank.

Consume

Willump takes a bite out of an enemy, dealing true damage to monsters and minions or magic damage to champions, and heals himself.

The heal is increased significantly when Nunu & Willump are low on health.

W: Biggest Snowball Ever!

The most radical part of Nunu & Willump’s new abilities, this move allows the reworked jungler to tear down river or through a lane with a massive snowball. It rolls and rolls until it hits something, be it a monster, wall, or champion, and explodes upon impact while knocking the target up in the air.

Biggest Snowball Ever!

Willump starts rolling a snowball that grows in size and speed. Crashing the snowball into a wall, enemy champion, or large monster damages and knocks up nearby enemies. Reactivating the ability sends the snowball forward in straight line, damaging and knocking up minions in addition to champions and monsters.

The damage and duration of the knockup increases with the size of the snowball.

E: Snowball Barrage

Keeping part of his previous Ice Blast in his kit as a new ability, Nunu & Willump now has more reliable crowd control with a move that can slow and root enemies. It’s the perfect setup for the rest of his kit, and it can even lock down multiple opponents at once.

Snowball Barrage

Nunu rapidly flings up to three volleys of snowballs for a few seconds, damaging champions and monsters and marking them Snowbound. Enemies hit by all three snowballs in a volley are briefly slowed.

When Snowball Barrage ends, all Snowbound enemies near Nunu & Willump are briefly rooted.

R: Absolute Zero

Like Consume, Absolute Zero remains part of Nunu & Willump’s kit largely in the same way that it worked before. It can still be interrupted and still won’t reveal Nunu & Willump, but it now grants a shield for the champions to let them withstand some extra damage while charging it to its full power.

R: Absolute Zero