League of Legends Trailer Spotlights Nunu & Willump’s Rework

Riot Games released a new champion spotlight trailer for Nunu & Willump that showcases the reworked champion’s new look and abilities.

Fully revealing the updated champion earlier in the month, Riot Games shared a first look at the new abilities that the Yeti and his boy are working with. Nunu and the Yeti, Willump, are back with more snowballs than ever and some of the champion’s most iconic abilities like Consume and Absolute Zero returning to their kit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The champion spotlight trailer shows off each one of the champion’s abilities in detail as well as how to use them during ganks and in teamfights. From rolling a massive snowball down the river to zoning enemies with a huge Absolute Zero, Nunu & Willump are almost ready to return to the Rift in their reworked state. They’re expected to be rereleased soon, and you can read up on their abilities below to make sense of what’s going on in the trailer.

Passive: Call of the Freljord

Damaging enemy champions, large monsters, or structures increases the attack and movement speed of Willump and a nearby ally for a few seconds (prioritizing the ally with the highest attack speed).

While Willump hears the Call of the Freljord, his basic attacks cleave the immediate area for a portion of the damage.

Q: Consume

Willump takes a bite out of an enemy, dealing true damage to monsters and minions or magic damage to champions, and heals himself.

The heal is increased significantly when Nunu & Willump are low on health.

W: Biggest Snowball Ever!

Willump starts rolling a snowball that grows in size and speed. Crashing the snowball into a wall, enemy champion, or large monster damages and knocks up nearby enemies. Reactivating the ability sends the snowball forward in straight line, damaging and knocking up minions in addition to champions and monsters.

The damage and duration of the knockup increases with the size of the snowball.

E: Snowball Barrage

Nunu rapidly flings up to three volleys of snowballs for a few seconds, damaging champions and monsters and marking them Snowbound. Enemies hit by all three snowballs in a volley are briefly slowed.

When Snowball Barrage ends, all Snowbound enemies near Nunu & Willump are briefly rooted.

R: Absolute Zero