‘League of Legends’ Gets Heated As Team NXT and Team WWE Face Off

In an upcoming episode of UpUpDownDown, two teams representing WWE and NXT will face off in slightly different way than usual: In League of Legends.

Players are definitely ready to see the two teams face off to see who can be the one to lead to that glorious “Victory!”

Marvel: “Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history” Me: — malusay (@dalemalusay) October 18, 2018

I’m speechless. It’s been a childhood dream to be in WWE and I’ve been playing league of legends for 5 years or more now. Literally wearing my T1 tank as I type this. As if the world couldn’t do a better job of bringing two of my favorite things together. — Christopher Loughlin (@chris103981) October 18, 2018

For those that may not know, UpUpDownDown is a YouTube gaming channel lead by WWE Superstar Xavier Woods and provides loads of hilarious gaming content to enjoy. According to Austin Creed himself, “UpUpDownDown is your cheat code to the best gaming content around. Join lifelong video game aficionado Austin Creed a.k.a. WWE Superstar Xavier Woods as he plays games of all kinds while providing side-splitting commentary with friends and special guests.

Enjoy him and other personalities on our shows, which include UpUpDownDown Plays, Jump Scares, Superstar Savepoint and Gamer Gauntlet. And don’t forget to keep an eye out for bonus videos, such as UpUpDownDown’s trips to E3 and VidCon.”

We’re excited to see Tyler “Tyler1” Steinkamp continue his road to redemption alongisde Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, Shayna Bazler, and Dakato Kai for Team NXT. The popular streamer ‘Imaqtpie’ will be representing Team WWE alongside Seth Rollins, Cesaro, Tyler Breeze, and Ruby Riott.

We’re interested in seeing how this all plays out but this partnership with Riot Games will – at the very least – be extremely entertaining.

