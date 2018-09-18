‘League of Legends’ October Sales Discount the Newest Pulsefire Skins

Riot Games released the schedule for League of Legends’ October sales that include the three newest Pulsefire skins and many more champions, skins, and emotes.

Pulsefire Twisted Fate, Riven, and Shen were the three new Pulsefire skins that were revealed back in April before being added to the in-game store a short while later, each of them available for 1,350 RP. The three skins expanded the Pulsefire family of cosmetics that previously only included Ezreal and Caitlyn, and while they’ve been full price since their release, they’ll cost less RP during October’s Early Sales.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Riot Games’ full list of the October Early Sales included those three skins and three more, the Sand Wraith Pyke skin and the newish Dark Waters skins for Diana and Vladimir. Each of those skins cost 1,350 RP at their normal price, but all six of the cosmetics will be reduced to 975 RP when the Early Sales happen next month.

As is the case with other Early Sales as well as League of Legends’ normal sales, the schedule that shows what’s being discounted in October doesn’t include dates for when the skins will have their prices slashed.

“Like previous sales schedules, we’re not posting the exact dates for each champ and skin, but they’ll all be on sale sometime next month,” Riot Games’ disclaimer found on the October sales schedule and every other sales schedule said. “Just a heads up—since we’re publishing these in advance, we won’t offer partial refunds on champs and skins purchased before they go on sale.”

For those who haven’t come across those Pulsefire skins in a while, their full list of effects can be seen below and through each one of their respective PBE boards posts. They’ll go on sale sometime in October with the full list of regular and Early Sales seen here.

Pulsefire Shen

New model and textures – See the Shenpai in his full glory.

New Spell VFX – Futuristic flashiness to compliment his ninja sleekness

New SFX – New or additional SFX on all spells! The W is my personal favorite.

New recall animation – Recall home in satisfying, blissful style.

New death animation – Chest problems in the future don’t look so fun. Hopefully it’s painless.

Pulsefire Riven

New model and textures – Clean outfit, lavender hair, and shiny new blade with pulsefire core.

New Spell VFX – Featuring quintessential pulsefire blue, and heated orange while in ult.

New SFX – SFX on all spells!! Pulsefire energy highlights her skill.

New recall animation – Escape through a portal, avoiding capture from enemies across timelines.

New death animation – Stare at the pretty singularity instead of typing to your team when you die level 1.

Pulsefire Twisted Fate