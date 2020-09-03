League of Legends Brings Back One of Its Best Game Modes for a Limited Time

✖

One of League of Legends’ most popular and unique game modes has made a return, but it’s only going to be around for a while. The game mode in question is One for All, and it’s live now in League after the latest patch released this week. You’ll find this rotating game mode in the list of available modes next to Summoner’s Rift, ARAM, and Teamfight Tactics, but you’ll only be able to play it until it’s removed in a later update.

The return of One for All was first announced in the patch notes for the Patch 10.18 update before the notes got into the changes for champions and other parts of the game released in the patch. One for All had a start date of September 3rd at 1 p.m. PT which means it’s now live for everyone to enjoy.

For those who aren’t as familiar with the game mode, One for All allows teams to vote on what champion they think everyone should play. If the majority of votes go to one champion, that’ll be the one that’s chosen, but if the vote is split, the winner will be chosen randomly from the candidates put forward by players. Once a champion is decided on, everyone on the team will play that character.

Patch 10.18 Highlights! For the full deets check out the full patch notes👇https://t.co/IdGH6uR4nz pic.twitter.com/NSuHVCV3Uw — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) September 1, 2020

This sort of game mode leads to all sorts of unique combinations and builds that otherwise wouldn’t be tried or possible without everyone playing as the same champion. You’ll see AP champions go full tank to become a sturdy frontline for a team and you’ll see players capitalizing on their teammates’ abilities throughout the match since everyone will have the same moves.

Like other non-Summoner’s Rift game modes such as ARAM, champions in One for All have historically had their stats adjusted in different ways to account for the unique playstyles that’ll emerge when everyone’s playing as the same champion. If past returns of game modes like One for All are any indication of what’s to come, there’s a chance we’ll see some One for All-focused updates released while the game mode is available to tune any champions who might be out of line.

One for All is joined by the Psy Ops event that’s live now with the latest update.