Earn Rewards With League of Legends’ New Partner Program

League of Legends content creators now have the chance to earn rewards and broaden their reach through Riot Games’ new Partner Program.

Whether it’s through livestreaming yourself playing League or creating videos for the game, Riot’s new Partner Program is open to a variety of people. After filling out Riot’s signup form and being accepted as a partner, content creators will start earning rewards and will have the opportunity to expand their audience. Riot Games announced the new program on Thursday and said that potential partners can already start the signup process to become affiliated with Riot and start earning rewards.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“As soon as you’re approved, you’ll snag a reward chroma for one of our new skins: Divine Sword Irelia,” Riot Games said. “If you don’t have the skin, you’ll get it for free.”

To help the new partners maintain their audiences and incentivize people to watch the creators’ content, Riot will give the partners exclusive chromas to give away with more codes able to be given out as the audiences grow. Riot’s social media channels will also feature the partners to get them exposed to more people. Partners will also have the chance to reveal new champions and other content alongside Riot and could even be invited to Riot-sponsored events.

Apply now to the League of Legends Partner Program! 😲

Get early access to giveaways, first looks, special promotion, Riot dev access, and more. 😁

Info here 👉 //t.co/kItGMj33sr pic.twitter.com/ipSv5guKtd — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) September 6, 2018

To become a partner, Riot has a few qualifications that your content channels and League of Legends accounts must fulfill. Audience reach and behavior in-game are among the three partner guidelines found below that were shared by Riot.

League account in good standing and with a verified email address

At least 30% of your content is League of Legends related

50+ average concurrent viewers on a livestream or 5,000+ average views on a video

The program is currently in an early access form, and even if you don’t meet the requirements right now, Riot said that you can still sign up with chances of earning content ahead in the future.

“You can still sign up, but you won’t be eligible for the rewards and monthly giveaways until your channel meets the requirements. There’s a chance this may change in the future as we evolve the program.”

For those not planning on partnering, you can still get the exclusive chromas from watching your favorite content creators during their upcoming giveaways. These chroma codes will come with the champion, skin, and chroma, so even if you don’t have all the pieces for the chroma, the code will give you everything.

The League of Legends Partner Program is currently in early access with signups open now.