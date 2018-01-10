League of Legends Patch 8.1 Buffs Predator Rune and Fixes Tons of Bugs

The newest League of Legends patch includes welcome buff for champions who use the Predator rune as well as changes to Resolve’s stat bonuses and more than a few bugfixes.

After being previewed on the PBE during the previous cycle, the Predator changes address some issues that the rune had that by allowing partial cooldown refunds and making other changes. The changes below that were listed in the patch notes were an attempt from Riot to address some of the “feels-bad” parts of the rune.

[NEW] PARTIAL REFUND: If Predator’s channel is interrupted, 50% of the cooldown is now refunded

[NEW] HUNT THE WEAK: If Predator’s bonus damage is proc’d via an area-of-effect ability, it will now prioritize the lowest-health target hit

[NEW] ADRENALINE: Predator’s rate of movement speed increase is increased by 50% for the first second and a half of the effect. This is unlisted in the tooltip because if you’re making decisions around it, you’re probably overthinking things.

The bonuses that are gained from the Resolve Patch are also receiving changes that split the stats champions gain between health and whatever the secondary rune path is. This should give tanky champions and others that would normally take the Resolve Path some combat stats to help them have some kill pressure against their enemies.

Resolve primary

RESOLVE + SORCERY: 130 health ⇒ 65 health plus 10 ability power or 6 attack damage, adaptive

RESOLVE + DOMINATION: 130 health ⇒ 65 health plus 9 ability power or 5.4 attack damage, adaptive

RESOLVE + PRECISION: 130 health ⇒ 65 health plus 9% attack speed

Resolve secondary

SORCERY + RESOLVE: 20 ability power or 12 attack damage, adaptive ⇒ 65 health plus 10 ability power or 6 attack damage, adaptive

DOMINATION + RESOLVE: 18 ability power or 10.8 attack damage, adaptive ⇒ 65 health plus 9 ability power or 5.4 attack damage, adaptive

PRECISION + RESOLVE: 18% attack speed ⇒ 65 health plus 9% attack speed

And to cap off the rune changes, there are quite a few bugfixes that players will notice after the patch goes live. Be sure to consult the bugfix list below and see if any of your most-used runes or champions are affected by the changes.