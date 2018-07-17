5 Big Changes in League of Legends Patch 8.14

League of Legends’ next patch is almost here after a longer-than-usual wait, and it’s bringing a couple of important changes to take note of.

Patch 8.14 took a while longer to get here due to Riot Games’ need to release one three-week patch at some point during the year, that patch being 8.13 this time. A smaller patch came towards the middle of that period to supplement 8.13 with a few more changes, but the patch cycle is back to business as usual with the game’s latest patch that’s scheduled to go live this week.

You can check out Riot’s rundown of some of the more important changes in the video above, and we’ve got the full notes for some of the biggest buffs and features you’ll find in Patch 8.14.

Aatrox Is Stronger Than Expected

Contrary to what many players said in the beginning, reworked Aatrox is actually pretty strong. He’s a force to be reckoned with in lane and can easily chunk an opponent out at early levels, so Riot is toning down his strengths a bit to give others a fighting chance. He also has a Ctrl+5 feature now that allows him to both unfurl his wings and switch his sword stance.

General

[NEW] BANNER OF…. In addition to switching Aatrox’s sword stance, toggling CTRL+5 now unfurls banner-style wings

Base Stats

HEALTH 610 ⇒ 580

Q – The Darkin Blade

BASE DAMAGE 20/35/50/65/80 ⇒ 10/25/40/55/70

Q2 DAMAGE 125% of Q1 damage (unchanged)

Q3 DAMAGE 150% of Q1 damage (unchanged)

SWEET SPOT DAMAGE 150% of Q1, Q2, or Q3 damage (unchanged)

DAMAGE TO MINIONS 65-100% (at levels 1-18) of base damage ⇒ 50-100% (at levels 1-18) of base damage

E – Umbral Dash

RECHARGE RATE 20/18/16/14/12 seconds ⇒ 24/20/16/12/8 seconds

R – World Ender

BONUS ATTACK DAMAGE 20% total attack damage ⇒ 20/22.5/25% total attack damage

[NEW] PAUSING THE APOCALYPSE Q’s recast timer is now frozen while reviving

Fizz’s New Trident

Remember all those changes Riot and players were going back and forth about regarding Fizz’s Seastone Trident ability? A change for the champion’s “W’ has now been settled on with the mark-priming effect removed and the ability giving him an empowered auto attack that has more effects depending on if it kills the enemy or not. You might not play as Fizz much, but if he’s stabbing you over and over with empowered attacks, you’ll want to know what’s going on.

[UPDATED] W – Seastone Trident

“Fizz’s next basic attack deals bonus damage. If it kills a unit, W’s cooldown and mana cost are partially refunded. If it doesn’t, Fizz’s subsequent basic attacks are empowered for 5 seconds.”

EMPOWERED ATTACK DAMAGE 20/30/40/50/60 (+0.4 ability power) ⇒ 40/50/60/70/80 (+0.4 ability power)

ATTACK RESET? Yes (unchanged)

COOLDOWN 10/9.5/9/8.5/8 seconds ⇒ 7/6.5/6/5.5/5 seconds

COST 30/40/50/60/70 mana (unchanged)

REFUND ON KILL W’s cooldown resets to 1 second and Fizz is refunded 20/28/36/42/50 mana ⇒ 20/28/36/44/52 mana

DAMAGE BUFF ON NON-KILL 10/15/20/25/30 (+0.3 ability power) on-hit damage for 5 seconds

PASSIVE BLEED 20/30/40/50/60 (+0.4 ability power) over 3 seconds (unchanged)

LESS STABBY W’s passive bleed no longer applies to targets Fizz passes through during Q’s dash or to targets hit by R’s fish or shark

Gold Funneling Penalties

You may have noticed some discussion days ago about gold funneling in League and why the strategy was getting nerfed to prevent it from happening so often. Those changes are going live in Patch 8.14 with adjustments to the jungle items that are affected by who has the most individual gold on a team.

Calling gold funneling to those in the jungle “passive and unengaging,” Riot Games said that “cleaner system solutions” for the problem are being looked into for the preseason period.

Hunter’s Machete/Hunter’s Talisman

[NEW] MONSTER HUNTER If you have the most individual total gold on your team, lane minions kills will grant 10 less gold. This penalty is removed upon completion of an Enchantment on a Skirmisher’s Sabre or Stalker’s Blade.

Teleport Nerf

Teleport isn’t just a Summoner Spell for top and middle laners anymore with those in the bottom lane joining in on the global map coverage. Champions who don’t mind avoiding early-game conflicts and accumulating some gold through minions can take Teleport to help do so and bruisers who are already used to using Teleport can bring it to the bottom lane and help them continue their push. To make the Teleport spell a bit less effective for all who use it, it’s cooldown is being raised by a minute with the canceled cooldown effected as well.

Teleport

BASE COOLDOWN 300 seconds ⇒ 360 seconds

CANCELED COOLDOWN 200 seconds ⇒ 240 seconds

New Cursor

The League of Legends cursor is being updated at long last with the new icons above greeting players once the next patch drops.

From left to right, starting with the top row, the following icons that the cursor will change to depending on players’ actions are: Default Cursor; Ally Hover; Enemy Hover; Enemy Hover – Colorblind; Target, Ward Bush; Target Ally, Attack Move; and Target Enemy. You can also scale the size of it to look better on different resolutions and even have the option to swap back to the original cursor if you see fit, more information on that seen here.

The full patch notes can be read here before the update goes live tomorrow.