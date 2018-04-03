League of Legends Patch 8.7 Affects Sejuani, Kayn, Many More Junglers

The latest patch notes for League of Legends’ next update are here with a ton of junglers being affected by the patch.

Changes for the junglers aren’t stemming from adjustments to the jungle itself, but rather from a much higher number of individual jungle champions being buffed or nerfed compared to other patches. Eleven different champions that call the jungle home were changed in Patch 8.7, though you could count more if you’re a one-trick who forces others like Zed and Rumble into the jungle.

In addition to the champion changes, there is another factor in Patch 8.7 that’ll affect those in the jungle. With the release of the patch, the Crest of Cinders buff, more commonly known as the Red Buff, will no longer affect turrets. Riot Games previewed the decision prior to the release of the patch notes and summed up the reasoning for the change within the notes.

“The amount of damage red buff adds to a jungler’s ability to push a tower after a successful gank is pretty high, and that can make the difference between a tower killed and a tower at half health,” the update notes read. “There’s not much gameplay around this distinction; it was just sometimes escalating how quickly towers fell, so we’re removing it.”

With that, all of the changes for champions and buffs alike that’ll affect jungle mains can be found below with popular picks like Sejuani and Warwick found among lesser-picked options like Nocturne.

Crest of Cinders

STONE CAN’T BURN: Crest of Cinders’ burn effect no longer damages turrets

Gragas

Q – Barrel Roll DAMAGE RATIO: 0.6 ability power ⇒7 ability power

W – Drunken Rage RATIO: 0.3 ability power ⇒5 ability power [NEW] FEEL NO PAIN: Drunken Rage grants Gragas additional damage reduction equal to 4% per 100 ability power



Elise

Q – Venomous Bite BASE DAMAGE: 60/100/140/180/220 ⇒ 70/110/150/190/230

E – Cocoon COOLDOWN: 14/13/12/11/10 seconds ⇒ 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds



Hecarim

W – Spirit of Dread HEAL: 20% of damage taken by enemies ⇒ 30% of damage taken by enemies



Ivern

Q – Rootcaller BUGFIX: Dashing over walls to jungle monsters now works more consistently

W – Brushmaker CAST RANGE: 800 ⇒ 1000

R – Daisy! DAISY! NOT DAISY: Daisy more aggressively acquires enemies to attack FLOWER POWER: Daisy’s AoE damage reduction now also protects her from epic monsters



Kayn

Passive – The Darkin Scythe HEAD START: Increased the amount of points gained from interacting with enemy champions pre-10 minutes IN THE PAST NOW” Decreased the amount of points gained from interacting with enemy champions post-15 minutes

Q – Reaping Slash ONE TWO SLASH: Other abilities can now be queued up while casting Q



Nocturne

Q – Duskbringer BONUS ATTACK DAMAGE ON TRAIL: 15/25/35/45/55 ⇒ 20/30/40/50/60



Olaf

R – Ragnarok HASTE TOWARDS ENEMY CHAMPIONS: 50/60/70% ⇒ 20/45/70%



Rengar

Base Stats BASE ATTACK DAMAGE: 65 ⇒ 68 DISTRACTED CAT: Fixed a number of cases where Rengar would stop attacking and stand still after using Q on an enemy champion



Sejuani

Base stats HEALTH GROWTH: 95 ⇒ 88

E – Permafrost STUN DURATION: 1/1.25/1.5/1.75/2 seconds ⇒ 1/1.1/1.2/1.3/1.4 seconds



Shaco

Q – Deceive BE SNEAKIER: Shaco’s next basic attack within 2.5 seconds ⇒25 seconds of exiting invisibility deals bonus damage and reduces Deceive’s cooldown (cooldown reduction on proc still 2.5 seconds) EMPOWERED ATTACK RATIO: 0.7 bonus attack damage ⇒4 bonus attack damage



Warwick