League of Legends Patch Update Buffs Pyke and Yasuo

An update released shortly after the latest League of Legends patch went live made several adjustments such as buffing Pyke and Yasuo.

The post-patch update rolled out in two phases, the first coming on May 31 and the second coming the next day on June 1. Pyke was the first champion affected by the update and the only one affected in May 31’s changes, a change that came quickly seeing how all eyes were on the new champion and how he’d perform. Since most champs launch at either too strong or too weak of a state, Riot Games’ attention was on Pyke with the update coming soon after his release to buff his laning phase.

“We expect Pyke to have a steep learning curve, so we were conservative with his launch strength to make sure he doesn’t grow into an overpowered state in the weeks to come,” Riot Games’ balance notes for May 31’s patch update said. “We overshot on the guardrails, so we’re pumping some power into Pyke’s laning strength to help him have more consistent games while players learn his kit.”

While he’s nowhere near as new as Pyke, Yasuo was also buffed after Patch 8.11’s changes to crit items lessened the champion’s power. Where he could previously go straight for an Infinity Edge item if he was doing well to give himself AD and crit chance, the removal of the latter stat from that item weakened him to the point that Riot felt it necessary to buff him.

“The loss of crit chance on IE means if Yasuo wants to utilize his crit-doubling passive, he has to rush a Zeal item—none of which come with AD. We’re giving him some early/midgame help so he’s better able to make it through the process of building Phantom Dancer, while also letting up on the Q crit damage reduction now that IE no longer multiplies crit damage.”

The full change notes for Pyke, Yasuo, and more can all be seen below as well as through the official patch notes.

Pyke

BASE HEALTH REGEN 5 health per 5 seconds ⇒ 7 health per 5 seconds

BASE MANA 380 ⇒ 415

BASE ARMOR 42 ⇒ 45

BASE ATTACK DAMAGE 60 ⇒ 62

Yasuo

BASE ATTACK DAMAGE 60 ⇒ 63

Q – STEEL TEMPEST CRIT DAMAGE 150% ⇒ 180% (Tooltip will be updated in 8.12!)

BUGFIX The combination of Brawler’s Gloves and Infinity Edge now properly grants Yasuo 40% critical strike chance

Kai’Sa

PLASMA BASE ON-HIT DAMAGE 7-12 at levels 1-16 ⇒ 4-10 at levels 1-16

PLASMA PER-STACK DAMAGE 1-9 at levels 1-17 ⇒ 1-5 at levels 1-17

PLASMA AP RATIO 0.2/0.25/0.3/0.35/0.4 (for stacks 1-5) ⇒1/0.125/0.15/0.175/0.2 (for stacks 1-5)

W – VOID SEEKER RATIO 0.45 ability power ⇒6 ability power

Ezreal

ATTACK DAMAGE GROWTH 3.11 ⇒5

PASSIVE – RISING SPELL FORCE ATTACK SPEED 10/12/14% per stack ⇒ 10% per stack at all levels

Taliyah

BASE ATTACK DAMAGE 56 ⇒ 58

Q – THREADED VOLLEY DAMAGE VS CHAMPIONS 40% for rocks beyond the first ⇒ 60% for rocks beyond the first

E – UNRAVELED EARTH DASH DAMAGE 35/45/55/65/75 (+0.2 ability power) ⇒ 50/60/70/80/90 (+0.3 ability power)

Banner of Command