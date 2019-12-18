League of Legends Patch Releases Final Balance Changes of 2019

Following the final full patch of the year and another mid-patch balance update that nerfed Aphelios and fixed some bugs, League of Legends players are getting yet another set of balance changes before the year ends. The notes for Patch 9.24b were released on Wednesday to show what’s coming to the game to hold players over until next year. These changes are the final ones releasing for League in 2019, so don’t expect to see anything else changed unless something drastic happens be tween now and the next big update.

A couple of champions, the Elder Dragon and the Elemental Dragons as a whole, and Lethality items were the subject of this last update along with a few bugfixes. Riot confirmed again in the patch notes that this update will be the final one for the year and said that this update deals mainly with light changes as opposed to significant updates.

“This B-side patch brings one more round of balance changes before the end of the year!” Riot said in its post. “Most of the changes will be simpler buffs or nerfs, making a champ or system stronger or weaker without significantly changing decision making.”

You can find all of the changes included in this update below except for the ones for Aphelios which were included in the mid-patch update released on Tuesday.

CHAMPIONS

Alistar

Base Stats HEALTH: 573.36 ⇒ 575 ATTACK DAMAGE: 61.1116 ⇒ 62 ATTACK DAMAGE GROWTH: 3.62 ⇒75

Passive – Triumphant Roar HEAL: 20-139 (doubled to 40-278 for allies) ⇒ 25-161 (doubled to 50-322 for allies)



Ezreal

Q – Mystic Shot DAMAGE RATIO: 1.1 attack damage ⇒2 attack damage



Garen

E – Judgment SPIN DAMAGE: 4/8/12/16/20 (+0-6.6 based on level) (+0.32-0.4 attack damage) ⇒ 4/8/12/16/20 (+0-8.2 based on level) (+0.32-0.4 attack damage)



Gnar

Q – Boulder Toss DAMAGE RATIO: 1.2 total attack damage ⇒4 total attack damage

W – Wallop BASE DAMAGE: 25/45/65/85/105 ⇒ 25/55/85/115/145



Graves

E – Quickdraw COOLDOWN: 18/17/16/15/14 seconds ⇒ 16/15/14/13/12 seconds



Heimerdinger

W – Hextech Micro-Rockets BASE DAMAGE: 60/90/120/150/180 (108/162/216/270/324 total) ⇒ 50/80/110/140/170 (90/144/198/252/306 total)

Empowered E – CH-3X Lightning Grenade DAMAGE: 150/250/350 (+0.75 ability power) ⇒ 100/200/300 (+0.6 ability power)



Shaco

E – Two-Shiv Poison DAMAGE: 70-170 (+0.8 bonus attack damage) (+0.6 ability power) ⇒ 70-170 (+0.7 bonus attack damage) (+0.55 ability power) COST: 50/55/60/65/70 mana ⇒ 65 mana



ELDER DRAGON AND DRAKES

INFERNAL DRAKE BUFF: 5/10/15/20% attack damage and ability power ⇒ 4/8/12/16% attack damage and ability power

INFERNAL SOUL: 90 (+0.25 bonus attack damage) (+0.15 ability power) (+0.03 bonus health) damage and 3 seconds cooldown ⇒ 70 (+0.18 bonus attack damage) (+0.12 ability power) (+0.02 bonus health) damage and 3 seconds cooldown

MOUNTAIN DRAKE BUFF: 8/16/24/32% armor and magic resistance ⇒ 6/12/18/24% armor and magic resistance

MOUNTAIN SOUL: 225 (+0.2 bonus attack damage) (+0.15 ability power) (+0.15 bonus health) shield ⇒ 170 (+0.16 bonus attack damage) (+0.13 ability power) (+0.13 bonus health shield

OCEAN DRAKE BUFF: 3/6/9/12% missing health ⇒5/5/7.5/10% missing health

OCEAN SOUL: 180 (+0.4 bonus attack damage) (+0.25 ability power) (+0.1 bonus health) healing and 90 (+0.04 mana) mana restored over 3 seconds ⇒ 160 (0.25 bonus attack damage) (+0.15 ability power) (+0.07 bonus health) healing and 70 (+0.025 mana) mana restored over 4 seconds

ELDER DRAGON BUFF DURATION: 180 seconds ⇒ 150 seconds

ELDER DRAGON BURN DAMAGE: 90-270 true damage over 3 seconds ⇒ 75-225 true damage over 3 seconds

LETHALITY