League of Legends Patch 8.6 Brings Open Parties and Voice Chat

League of Legends players will soon be able to take advantage of improved party features like open parties and in-game voice chat with the release of Patch 8.6.

Those with PBE accounts or others who have been keeping up with the PBE updates will have noticed the voice chat feature and the open party system and have possibly even tested it themselves. Voice chat is the more self-explanatory feature of the two, a communication method that many were already using through Discord or other options, but a news update from Riot Games shared more info about the open party system for those who are unclear on how it’ll work.

“The days of sending a bunch of invites and staring longingly at your screen for friends to accept are gone,” Riot Games said. “Pick a queue and your open party will appear to your friends in their friends list. They’ll see the number of spots available and the queue you chose. With one click, they’ll be in the party and their buddies have an option to join too.”

The post continued to give an example by saying that when a player queues up for Draft Pick, friends will see one out of five spots filled for the party and can simply press a button next to the player’s name to join the part. Each party’s player number will change as more players join to show when a game is full with the same queue restrictions applying for both Twisted Treeline and Ranked Flex modes. Players who don’t want everyone hopping in their games can also turn off the feature as well which will then default the party back to the previous invite-only system.

But for those who are worried about the voice chat feature and the prospect of the screams of Yasuos and Vaynes pouring through the speakers, you’ll be happy to be reminded that voice chat will only be available in parties.

“Voice chat only works for parties that queue together,” the announcement continued. “If your party is a duo, you’ll only hear their voice in-game. As soon as you join a friend’s party you’ll connect to voice chat automatically and remain connected for as many games as you play together.”

Players can also either mute or lower the volume of individual players if you want to put an end to a frustrated party members’ flaming for one game until the problems can be resolved in the post-game lobby.

Look for these features to become available for everyone when Patch 8.6 is released.

