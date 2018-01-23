League of Legends Patch Improves Rune Pages and Adjusts Rune Balance

Popular Keystone Rune options are receiving balance changes in the upcoming patch with the rune pages themselves also getting several welcome improvements.

Some runes that were being used more than others such as the Resolve Keystone Rune Aftershock are getting nerfed in Patch 8.2 while others like Inspiration’s Glacial Augment will see some buffs to help diversify the options taken.

But no matter which runes you choose to bring on your champs, everyone will benefit from the changes being made to the rune pages. You can now drag and drop rune pages to reorder them as you please in both the inventory and the dropdown menus, and after more than a few player requests, the option to h ide the preset rune pages in the inventory page will now also result in the pages being hidden once you get in champ select.

Below are all of the changes affecting the various League runes that are included in the official Patch 8.2 notes.

Rune Features & Bugfixes

[NEW] AND STAY OUT: Using the “hide preset” option on the Inventory page will now also hide your preset pages in champ select

[NEW] REORDER: You can now drag and drop your rune pages to rearrange them in both the Inventory and Dropdown

[NEW] PAY ATTENTION: Champions who take the Aftershock keystone but lack the hard crowd control to activate it will have their keystone swapped to Grasp of the Undying

Resolve

Aftershock DAMAGE: 40-140 (at level 1-18) ⇒ 10-120 (at level 1-18) HEALTH SCALING DAMAGE: 3.5% maximum health ⇒ 3% maximum health [NEW] DAMAGE AD RATIO: 0.15 bonus attack damage [NEW] ABILITY POWER RATIO: 0.1 ability power FLAT RESISTANCES: 20 ⇒ 70-120 (at level 1-18) [REMOVED] PERCENT RESISTANCES AMP: No longer increases resistances by 30%

Grasp of the Undying RANGED HEALING AND DAMAGE REDUCTION: 50% ⇒ 40% RANGED PERMANENT HEALTH PER PROC: 2 ⇒ 3

Guardian COOLDOWN: 45 ⇒ 70-40 (at level 1-18) BASE SHIELD: 60-150 (at level 1-18) ⇒ 70-150 (at level 1-18) SHIELD AP RATIO: 0.20 ability power ⇒25 ability power SHIELD HEALTH RATIO: 10% bonus health ⇒ 12% bonus health



Inspiration

Glacial Augment MELEE SLOW: 40-50% (at level 1-18) ⇒ 45-55% (at level 1-18) RANGED SLOW: 20-40$ (at level 1-18) ⇒ 30-40% (at level 1-18) ACTIVE ITEM SLOW: 50% ⇒ 60%

Kleptomancy [UPDATED] LESS LOOT: Drop rate significantly decreased in the first 15 minutes of the game [UPDATED] LESS LESS LOOT: After 15 minutes, drop rate slightly decreased for melee, significantly decreased for ranged [UPDATED] BUYER’S MARKET: Sell values about 20% lower



Precision

Coup de Grace DAMAGE AMP: 9% ⇒ 7%

Last Stand MAX DAMAGE AMP: 12% ⇒ 11%

Triumph GOLD ON KIL:L 25 gold ⇒ 20 gold



Domination