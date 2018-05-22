League of Legends Bug Almost Let Pyke Ult Like Crazy

A League of Legends bug involving Pyke was already spotted that allowed the champion to dunk on his enemies with his ultimate many more times than intended.

Much like Darius, Pyke’s ultimate resets if he’s able to finish off an enemy with his ultimate, Death From Below. An ability that works like a combination of Darius’ and Urgot’s, it executes enemies below a certain health threshold and then can be used again.

“Pyke strikes in an X-shaped area, blinking to champions and executing those below a certain flat amount of health,” the ability description reads. “Enemies in the X that are not executed take damage equal to this amount.”

While a pentakill would be as much as Pyke should be able to expect with the reset and execute mechanic, popular League of Legends player and bug-finder Vandiril noticed that Pyke could pull off way more ultimates than intended if the other team had a Kindred or Tryndamere. Both of these champions have ultimates that keep them from dying, and for Pyke, that just means more chances to cast his own ability.

As seen in Vandiril’s video above, Tryndamere is within kill range but doesn’t die due to his own ultimate. The game apparently registers this is as a kill despite the fact that Tryndamere isn’t eliminated, so Pyke can cast his ultimate without limitations so long as he hits Tryndamere again. It only costs mana the first time you use it, so the rest of the ults are free of any resources.

It’d be problematic enough if it was just a 1v1, but a bug like this in a teamfight would allow Pyke to dunk on entire teams multiple times assuming he hits Kindred or Tryndamere every time. During the portion of the video where Pyke is near the dragon, you can see that it does damage to nearby enemies each time, so Pyke would make quick work of any killable enemies if Tryndamere or Kindred allowed it.

Thankfully, it looks as though this bug has already been caught by Riot Games and shouldn’t be part of Pyke’s live release. Back when Pyke was announced and added to the PBE, a bug discussion thread on the League boards said that Riot was working on the “R kill system on Zombies and other odd EnterDead states.” Tryndamere and Kindred weren’t specifically mentioned, but the note from Riot certainly sounds like it has to do with these champions’ abilities.

Pyke is expected to be released alongside the next League of Legends patch.