League of Legends FAQ Answers Big Questions About Ranked Season

A helpful FAQ has been posted by Riot Games just in time for the start of the 2018 season to answer big questions players may have about their ranked matches.

Season 8 of League of Legends has officially kicked off everywhere starting today, and with that start comes waves of players looking to climb the ranked ladder. Bragging rights and end-of-season rewards await those who can make it far enough in their ranked journey, but you’ll have to start with your placements first.

For those who either don’t play ranked much or are totally new to the more competitive experience, you’ll probably have plenty of questions about MMR, teaming up with friends, and why you got placed in Bronze 5 when you were such and such rank last season. Riot’s ranked FAQ addresses quite a few of those questions while covering other topics like your rank being soft reset and resetting placements.

My rank is lower than it should be compared to last year

“Almost everyone places lower on the ladder at the start of the season than they ended the previous season. Last season’s rank, along with preseason matches, are taken into account when determining placement. Remember that your initial placement is only the start of your journey!”

My friend and I played all our placement matches together but got different ranks

“Your MMR from last season, along with your preseason matches, are taken into account when determining placement. So, it’s very possible to queue with another player for all ten matches, and end up at different ranks. For the same reason, it’s possible that you have better or worse results during your placement matches and you or your friends end up on a higher or lower rank.”

Can you reset my placement or MMR?

“Nope we can’t do that in any case. Keep in mind that this is your starting point for the season, not your final destination. So you have the whole season to fight your way up in the ladder throughout each game!”

I can’t queue with my friends

“Placement matches are restricted based on your rank from last season. You’ll be considered Silver tier during the placement matches if you were unranked. You can find a full list of queue restrictions here.”

The Honor system is also being reset with the start of the new season with updates that include checkpoints and new loot to be earned throughout your most honorable matches.