New York Times Wordle Tips and Answer for April 17th

This morning will be quite the show for those looking forward to the Mario Kart World Nintendo Direct. While we are driving towards the inevitable release of the console, it’s important to remember that we are still a few months away. In the meantime, take some time to drive your streaks forward in The New York Times app by playing the daily puzzle games. Whichever path you choose to tackle first, with Connections and Strands as viable options, the main street to go with is Wordle. Yesterday’s puzzle was a bit tricky, but for today, April 17th, the Wordle answer will be challenging to solve. For tips, hints, or the solution for today’s NYT game, we’ve got what you need to succeed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The New York Times has brought millions of players the classic guessing game since 2021. With the game releasing a new puzzle every day, there is no shortage of challenging solves. Wordle lets players figure out a five-letter word with up to six opportunities to guess the final answer. Each guess provides feedback through gray, yellow, and green blocks, which indicate where and which letters appear in the final word.

With the Star Wars Celebration this weekend, we’ve heard rumors from industry insiders that have made quite the impression online. Details emerged from Shawn Levy’s Star Wars project starring Ryan Gosling, with news about Academy Award-winning actress Mikey Madison joining the cast. While the Anora actress has passed on the role, we got a taste of what’s in store for the franchise’s future. My starter word is “stars” since there is no shortage of A-list actors in the Star Wars films. Having wished upon a star, the starting guess has two green blocks.

The Stars will align if you use this word in Wordle #1398.

The word “stars” has two green blocks with S and T, which is an excellent start. Having the first two letters in the final word is a great indicator of what guesses to make moving forward. Seeing how S and T are in the correct spots, we can boil down the number of words to choose from. For those who need a hint, there is a double letter within the final word. To figure out today’s Wordle, look below.

The solution for The New York Times Wordle for April 17th is “Stood.” Double vowels aren’t too common, so this word is challenging to solve. For those who used the tips above, I hope that those stood out to you along your puzzle-solving journey. We will return tomorrow with another Wordle piece. Keep calm and carry on, players.