League of Legends Reveals New Champion Rell and Her Abilities

Riot Games today revealed that the newest League of Legends champion to join the popular MOBA video game is none other than Rell, The Iron Maiden. Rell can magically control metal, and all of her abilities -- which were also revealed -- revolve around this. That includes, but is not limited to, being able to transform her own armor into a mount.

"The product of brutal experimentation at the hands of the Black Rose, Rell is a defiant, living weapon determined to topple Noxus," Rell's official description reads. "Her childhood was one of misery and horror, enduring unspeakable procedures to perfect and weaponize her magical control over metal... until she made a violent escape, killing many of her captors in the process. Now branded as a criminal, Rell attacks Noxian soldiers on sight as she searches for survivors of her old 'academy', defending the meek while delivering merciless death to her former instructors."

You can check out a good look at the new champion, as well as her abilities, below:

Rell, The Iron Maiden This heavy-armored battle maiden rides a furious storm of steel into every fight. Learn more about her metalmancing abilities in the thread below! pic.twitter.com/zOgHRZHTSF — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) November 23, 2020

Passive - Break the Mold Rell attacks very slowly, but temporarily steals a portion of her target’s Armor and Magic Resist to deal bonus damage based on the amount stolen. Additionally, Rell can siphon resistances from multiple different foes to grow extremely tanky. pic.twitter.com/ZrxckWCY13 — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) November 23, 2020

W1 - Ferromancy: Crash Down (While mounted) Rell leaps and transforms her mount into heavy armor, gaining a huge shield that lasts until destroyed or remounting. On landing, she knocks up enemies around her. Rell can cast her E and R during the change. pic.twitter.com/w1TMgLby4c — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) November 23, 2020

E - Attract and Repel Rell magnetically binds a piece of her armor to a target allied champion, granting them bonus Armor and Magic Resist while nearby. Rell can recast this spell to break the bind and stun all enemies around and between her and her bound ally. pic.twitter.com/ppxiWOGpWC — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) November 23, 2020

R - Magnet Storm Rell erupts in magnetic fury, yanking nearby enemies toward her. She then creates a gravitational field around her, pulling nearby enemies in for a few seconds. The field doesn't interrupt her enemies’ other actions. pic.twitter.com/pADXB99YXn — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) November 23, 2020

Rell is currently set to join League of Legends in patch 10.25. League of Legends itself is currently available to play on PC, and the mobile version, League of Legends: Wild Rift, is currently in Regional Open Beta in several regions with Americas set to join Spring 2021. You can check out all of our previous coverage of League of Legends right here.

What do you think about the new League of Legends champion? Are you excited to play as Rell? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!