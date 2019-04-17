‘League of Legends’ Creator Riot Games Updates Its Logo

Riot Games, the creator of League of Legends, has updated its logo for the first time in more than a decade. The refreshed logo still contains the same parts o the last one – the words “Riot Games” and a white fist that’s been incorporated into Riot’s productions and designs in the past – though the lettering and shape of the fist have changed. Riot also offered some explanations for its motivations behind changing the logo in a post on the company’s site.

When the logo was originally created, Riot said the world was filled with flip phones and had far less technologies and social platforms like Facebook and Twitter where the logo would be seen. The old one was recognizable, but it didn’t hold up as well on sites that are frequented by League players such as Twitch and Reddit.

“As technology changed and we began playing in new environments, it became clear that the logo we used for so long and had grown so fond of needed a rework,” Riot said.

The result of that rework can be seen in the video above and the tweet below from Ben “Riot Draggles” Forbes who said the logo “no longer looks like it’s made of raw beef.” Riot acknowledged that the logo might take a while to get used to seeing how long-time League players have been around it for so long.

the riot logo no longer looks like it’s made of raw beef and i can finally say that because we have a new one did you know we used to tell potential partners “our brand is urban, our logo is graffiti-like and our streets are the internets”? WeirdChamp

— Ben Forbes (@draggles) April 16, 2019

“We’ll be rolling out the logo in more and more places as time goes on,” Riot said. As hard as it is for us to say goodbye to something we’ve seen so much, we hope you’ll grow as fond of the new logo as we are.”

The change has already been made on places like the League subreddit and Riot’s social media channels. What’ll be interesting to see is how it’ll be implemented into the game itself. The Summoner’s Rift map changes occasionally for big esports events, though those usually involve banners for MSI or other things that don’t require Riot’s logo. The logo’s lettering is on at least one skin as well where it shows up on Riot Singed’s shield.

The full post from Riot Games explaining the logo update can be seen here.