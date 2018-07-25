League of Legends Teases More Ryze Reveals

With new comics already out for the League of Legends champion as of today, it looks like Riot Games isn’t done with the Ryze reveals yet with more content on the way.

Earlier today, Riot Games revealed two new stories about Ryze and Brand, both of them well worth a read if you’ve got the time. They’re too good to whittle them down to a summary here, but we’d recommend reading “From the Ashes” first before going through the “Ryze: The Burning Lands” comic.

With those Ryze and Brand stories already being told, Riot Games is now teasing that it’s got more for the champions tomorrow, at least for Ryze. The League of Legends Brasil Twitter account shared a brief teaser below that shows a clip of what appears to be another League of Legends animation, this one featuring Ryze and his quest to prevent the World Runes from falling into the wrong hands.

“Power has led the world to its destruction before. The global runes cannot fall into the wrong hands again. He must hide them, whatever the cost,” the translation of the tweet says.

Since the champion’s now received both a short story and a comic, it seems likely that this teaser is just a slice of a full-on animation for the champion in line with past works like “A New Dawn” that was released years ago. While others have been released since then, it looks like a new one is coming that’ll feature the Rune Mage, likely with Brand included as well.

There’s a date shown at the end of the brief clip as well that teases some sort of reveal coming on July 26. That means that just the release of the content today, something new should be unveiled tomorrow, possibly with some in-game tie-ins for players to complete some Ryze and Brand-themed missions.