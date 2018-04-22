League of Legends Gives Ryze a Final Rebalance Opportunity

Riot Games is taking one last shot at balancing Ryze between normal and competitive play before moving away from the champion and focusing more on others.

In March, Riot Games said that the balance team would be moving away from champions centered around competitive play and would instead turn towards others for work. Ryze, Azir, and Kalista are just a few of the champs mentioned that excel in organized team environments but can be a pain to utilize in normal play, thus leading to the recurring balance issues.

Several days ago, Riot Repertoir posted on the League of Legends boards to give players an idea of what Riot Games plans on doing with Ryze during this latest PBE pass. At the time, the Rioter noted that this was part of Riot’s recent announcement that champion work would be focused less on team-oriented champions, and in a more recent post, Riot Meddler confirmed as much.

One Last Chance

“It’s a final stab at trying to better balance him for regular play and organized play (which includes things like Clash and other tournaments, not just LCS),” Riot Meddler said when asked about the Ryze changes on the PBE. “If it doesn’t accomplish that however we’ll be putting future time for a while into other champs.”

He expanded on the statement in another comment and explained Riot’s plans for if Ryze’s PBE changes don’t work out.

“If it doesn’t work it means we’ll be putting time instead into other champs rather than constantly sinking time into Ryze to try and maintain his identity while having him be playable in both regular and organized play.”

If you didn’t catch them before, below are all of the changes on the PBE that are currently being tested for Ryze.

Ryze Changes

General

Improved spell queueing for Overload, Rune Prison, and Spell Flux

Overload (Q)

Spell Ranks :: 6 (1/3/5/7/9/11) >>> 5 (1/3/5/7/9)

Damage :: 60/85/110/135/160/185 (+45%AP) (+3%BonusMana) >>> 60/90/120/150/180 (+50%AP) (+2%BonusMana)

NEW :: Deals (14+2perLevel)% additional damage as true damage to enemies with Flux (replaces E bonus damage mechanic)

Cost :: 40 >>> 40/50/60/70/80

Shielding :: (60+5/lvl) >>> 50/75/100/125/150

Movement Speed :: 25/28/31/34/37/40% >>> 20/25/30/35/40%

Rune Duration :: 4 >>> 5, renewing on taking or dealing damage

Rune Prison (W)

Cooldown :: 13/12/11/10/9 >>> 15/13/11/9/7

Damage :: 80/100/120/140/160 (+60%AP) (+1%BonusMana) >>> 80/100/120/140/160 (+60%AP) (+4%BonusMana)

CC type :: roots for 0.75 seconds >>> applies a 50% slow that decays over 1.5 seconds

REMOVED :: Mana Cost

NEW :: Casting Rune Prison restores 6/7/8/9/10% of Ryze’s maximum Mana

Spell Flux (E)

Cooldown :: 3.25/3.00/2.75/2.50/2.25 >>> 3.5/3.0/2.5/2.0/1.5

Ability Power Ratio :: 30% >>> 40%

Bonus Mana Ratio :: 2% >>> 1%

REMOVED :: Overload Damage Bonus (replaced by Q true damage mechanic)

W Bonus :: Increased Root Duration >>> Roots instead of slowing

Spread Damage :: 50% >>> 100%

Bounce Radius (also applies to Q) :: 350 >>> 275

Bounce Rules (also applies to Q) :: Center to center >>> edge to edge

Effectively makes bouncing between minions the same, and bouncing to champions a bit easier

Realm Warp (R)

Ranks :: 2 (6/11) >>> 3 (6/11/16)

Range :: 1750/3000 >>> 4000 all ranks

Cooldown :: 180 >>> 300/240/180

Ryze Goals

After seeing all the changes that are being tested, Ryze players may be wondering what the goal is here with the last pass on Ryze before moving on to other champs. Riot Repertoir explained that even though there aren’t any new skills on the PBE, Riot is hoping to reshape Ryze to bridge the gap between the levels of play.

To structure the Ryze changes, Riot has a list of goals for what the balance team is looking to accomplish.

Ryze Goals